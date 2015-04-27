Buster Brown was the one company that could get me excited to go shopping for new shoes. Not only did they offer swell Care Bear themed shoes, but they also had ET Shoes. I must have begged for these shoes plus a bunch of other E.T.-related clothing and toys for months. Sadly I never did get a pair. So while I might have looked snappy in my swell E.T. t-shirt and belt, my shoe remained woefully plain.

Occasionally I will spot a sweet pair of ET Shoes at a flea market. I am surprised at how good of shape some of them are. It is as if some kids got them as gifts, but never wore them. Me, I would have worn them out very quickly. Unfortunately, they never made ET Shoes for adults. Even the largest sizes for kids are way too small for my adult feed. So I have never picked up a pair. While my ET shoe fantasies are behind me, when I watch this commercial even now, that old sense of excitement returns. I dare you to watch it and not feel compelled to sing along, “ET Shoes from Buster Brown!”

Watch this classic E.T. Shoes from Buster Brown Commercial and sing along