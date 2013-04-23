My mother was a big fan of early Rock N Roll. So whenever an old-time Rock music festival or a concert of some superstar of yesteryear was in the area, she would try and get tickets. I did not appreciate it at the time, but as an adult, I am happy to have seen a lot of these artists perform.

For those of you who did not get “dragged” to these shows, you can enjoy a lot of what was already retro performances in the 1980s through the magic of TV being uploaded on the internet.

I stumbled across this 25 Years of Jerry Lee Lewis the other night and it made me smile as I remember seeing Jerry Lee at some point in the 1980s and patiently waiting for it to end while my Mother and sisters and everyone else were enthralled.

A missed opportunity for enjoyment by a young me, who just wanted to go home and play Nintendo, but the memory has aged well and I think because of it, I can enjoy some Jerry Lee.