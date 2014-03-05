Growing up, I had a friend with who I loved to play Battleship. We played it at least once a week together for a year. Naturally, when we heard about Electronic Battleship, we both put it on our birthday and Christmas lists. He was the lucky one who received it for this birthday and I ran over to play it immediately. We must have played it a dozen times that day and the next day and the next.

Then something I did not expect happened. He got tired of playing Battleship. From that day forward, I could never get him to play and I never figured out what pushed him over the edge. He was probably just tired of it. The problem was, I wasn’t and so I would nag him to play until one day he told me he had given away his copy of Electronic Battleship.

I would later find out this wasn’t true when we were going to play the game of life at his house and there was Electronic Battleship clear as day sitting on the shelf. I never said anything about Battleship to him after that.