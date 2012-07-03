Oh, Dinky Donuts Cereal how I miss you. You took two of my most favorite things in the world and put them together, donuts and breakfast cereal. Dinky Donuts was to my knowledge the only glazed donut cereal that has ever been made and there has been a huge hole in the cereal-verse since they discontinued it.

Although I don’t think that Dinky Donuts would work well if transported to modern more health-conscience times. Nothing says a bowl of cereal is bad for you quite like having a fat middle-aged guy in horizontal stripes as your mascot.

In 1982, they ran a very memorable giveaway commercial. It is a real low budget, “You Bet Your Life” sort of vibe. It doesn’t mention the cereal, but instead promises you a wealth of electronica if you eat the cereal.

Now when I was a kid, I used to fantasize about having this awesome clubhouse. It would be built in an old water tower near the river and would be filled with all of the coolest toys and gadgets of the time.

When I watched this commercial I was transported write back to my youth. Everything in this commercial would pretty much be in my clubhouse. The big-screen TV was especially nice, with those cool multi-colored lights.

I know they were projecting the actual TV image onto the screen, but they also happened to look like the lighting scheme at the Polynesian restaurant in my hometown. I would stare at those lights the entire time my family ate there. So I guess if I won this TV, I would be blind by now.

The only thing that is missing for my clubhouse is the corkscrew water slide that led into the cold water jacuzzi grotto. How would you get back to the top of the clubhouse after riding down the slide you ask? Ladder? Ha! No way. A water pipe that constantly pushes water upwards like a geyser. You step into the stream and whoosh, back up top.

What? C’mon I was like 7.

Whatever, enjoy the commercial.

Watch this Dinky Donuts Cereal Commercial

If memory serves me right, I entered this contest. As a kid, I entered most contests, especially if they were on cereal boxes. I didn’t win (big surprise).