While strolling through the dairy section of my local supermarket last week I stumbled upon something a product that I had never seen before. An alliance of chocolate and marshmallow flavor in liquid form, Peeps Milk. While not a brand new product, Peeps Milk has finally reach my sleep little city and it will forever change the way I celebrate Easter. At least until they inevitably discontinue it.

Peep Milk is not the only Peeps flavored beverage on the market, they also have Peeps Eggnog, but I don’t think I can bring myself to associate eggnog with another holiday, despite the efforts of our nation’s powerful eggnog lobby.

I was very patient with the Peeps Milk. After buying it, I did not run home and pour myself a huge glass. No, instead I patiently waited until Easter morning and then poured myself a huge frothy glass. The smell is mostly chocolate, but vaguely marshmallowy, which surprised me. I have not really considered the smell of Marshmallows outside of toasted one, which always smell like burning when I get through with them.

My first sip was surprising. I expected it to taste like chocolate milk, but that marshmallow flavor is strong. The drink is also surprisingly thick. It’s kind of velvety. Not unpleasant in texture, but not exactly pleasant. The biggest takeaway is the sweetness. This stuff is so sweet, it almost hurts to drink it. I am not shrinking violent when it comes to sugar, so this was a big of a shock to me. Finishing the full glass was a bit of a challenge, but I did it. You know, for science. So if you are going to consume this stuff, stick to their recommended serving size of 1 cup, which is 240 calories of Peeps milk.

I then took some of the milk and microwaved it to see how it would work as hot chocolate. It seems that a hot chocolate with Marshmallows built right in might be worthwhile and I think I actually like it heated a bit better. The flavor seems a little more complex when warm and while it was still super sweet, it didn’t seem as biting.

Overall, Peep Milk is an interesting addition to the Peeps lineup and could potentially fill the role of traditional Easter beverage. Something that this world has been sorely lacking. Despite all my effort on behalf of Tang.

So if you like chocolate and marshmallow and a surprising sweetness that has the potential to make your teeth hurt, pour yourself a tall glass of Peeps Milk this Easter.