Did you know that Donald Duck’s parents were named Hortense and Quackmore? How about his twin sister’s name? Della. This Duck family tree has many answers but raises one big question.

Who is the father of Huey, Dewey, and Louie? Why is he hiding behind that bird?

This brilliant bit of work was done by Dona Rosa in 1993. Rosa is a talented comic book writer and illustrator best known for his comics stories about Scrooge McDuck, Donald Duck.