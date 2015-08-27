A lot of news outlets jump whenever McDonald’s tries to make their menu healthier. Because of this, you might think this is a new phenomenon. It is not, the fast-food giant has repeatedly attempted to make their options healthier. The health-obsessed 80’s were no exception. One of their nearly forgotten attempts (even by me) was this trio of Garden Salad, Chicken Nuggets, and Diet Coke as Light’n Crispy.

Despite my deep affection for fast food, I do not think that I would have been sold on a garden salad instead of fries as a kid and I would certainly never do it up now. The only scenario I could see my getting this is when my sister wanted to go to McDonald’s and was paying and she would eat the salad and give me the nuggets.

What would really work for me would be the McDonald’s Crispy’n Crispy. It would consist of a nine piece McNuggets and deep-fried cheeseburger stuffed with french fries.