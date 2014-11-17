This show, which ran from 1981-1985, was hosted by Dick Cavett and was a follow-up to the series “Time Was”. Each episode took a look back at a time in history or an event and used footage, photos, and quality narration to get us to “Remember When.” In 1982 the show was nominated but didn’t win a CableACE Awards for Program Series – Documentary.

This show often ran early in the morning, and I was completely addicted to it, sometimes setting my alarm clock to 6 AM just to make sure I could catch an episode (before we got a VCR). I can still remember the mournful theme song and how both excited and melancholy it made me feel.

Besides Cavett’s wonderful hosting and narration, many people, besides me, remember the show because of that nostalgic and memorable self-titled theme song. If the voice behind it sounds familiar, that is because it was sung by the legendary Rosemary Clooney. The person who wrote it was also very talented, the prolific composer, Ferdinand Jay Smith, and you can listen to it here.

I keep hoping that HBO will release it on DVD or start re-airing it somewhere else. In the meantime, I have had to make do with episodes that I find hosted online. Here are two full episodes that have made in onto YouTube.

Watch Remember When – “Page One”

Watch Remember When – “Way Out West”