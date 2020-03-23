How do you followup one of the most successful toy lines of a decade? For Cabbage Patch Kid designer, Xavier Roberts, the answer was a lot fuzzier. It was the Furskin Bears.

Each Furskin Bear has unique interchangeable cloths that you could remove. You could also buy separate cloths for them so that they did not need to look the same every day (which is very important for a plush bear).

The first set of Furskins they released were five inches tall. This initial release was very popular, so they released a second set of the same size. As demand grew for these bears they did a third release. This time the bears were a whopping twenty-two inches tall. Finally they would do a special release in partnership with Wendy’s. These bears were much smaller just over six inches tall and retailed for $1.99.

You could accessorize your Furskin Bear with additional clothing the was sold separately as well as playsets set in the Fruskins’ home, Moody Hollow. These playsets included the Moody Hollow Express and Moody Hollow General Store.

Here is a commercial that ran in the mid-eighties.

I never got a store-bought Furskin, but instead got my first one on a road trip with my family when my sister popped out to get herself some Wendy’s.

She didn’t bring back any food for us (which caused some complaining), but she did bring back a small Furskin bear that she gave to me. His name was Dudley, which I decided to keep as his name because I liked Dudley Moore.

I have since learned that in the Furskin Bears universe, Dudley is the Moody Hollow general store manager. A noble profession for a tiny noble bear.

Furskins have their collectors, but if you are looking for a new toy to start collecting, you will find the bar for entry to Furskin collecting is pretty low. Even the highest quality stuff will got for under forty dollars with many bears and cloths going for under ten dollars.