A couple of years ago, when I went to visit my mother, she had a giant box waiting for me to go through. I thought it would be a mix of retro stuff that I accumulated over the years. It was retro, but it was not so mixed. Instead, it was all plastic cups from various events and restaurants that I refused to throw away. I didn’t have room for all of them and neither did she, so some hard decisions needed to be made.

The box probably contained over 100 cups and I got rid of about 75% of them. Some were easy to let go of because they were generic or damaged. Others were judgment calls. How many Gunther Gable Williams cups do I need to hold onto?

While sorting through them I found about 7 cups that all seemed to come from the same line, but they were pretty faded so it was not obvious where they came from, but they all had one thing in common, they all had an NFL helmet and team name featured prominently. I did not remember loving them and they were fairly faded, so I decided that they would go, but I kept them in mind.

This morning I was browsing old commercials and I found where the cups came from. They were a premium offered at Dairy Queen. It makes sense that we had so many. DQ was a regular stop for us during the warmer months and I am guessing when these were offered, my family was going there fairly regularly.

Another retro mystery passively solved thanks to the power of the Internet.