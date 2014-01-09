So many lost snack foods continue to haunt me. This week I am lamenting the too-short life of the Keebler Pizzaria. Pizzarias were a marvelous little triangular snack chip, picture a very crunch Dorito, covered in a delicious spicy pizza coating. I cannot tell you how many Friday nights I spent in my room playing computer games, my radio tuned to a distant station playing old time radio programs and crunching on Pizzarias.

I thought our chip-lationship would last forever. I was wrong.

One year I went to live with my sister for a summer after she had moved away. When I came back home and went to the Acme to pick up a bag and a 3-liter bottle of Coke, the Pizzarias were gone. They last just a little over 4 years.

Released by Keebler in 1991, Pizzarias were the first national-brand snack chip made from real pizza dough. So this just wasn’t a pizza flavor potato or corn chip, this was pizza in crunchy snack form.

According to Adam Burck, the New Product Development Manager at the time, Keebler researched pizza dough recipes “all the way back to the Renaissance” before arriving on the recipes they released. This level of care showed.

I have tried the other “modern” pizza-flavored chips. The Doritos have the right shape and a decent crunch, but the flavor is nothing like the Pizzaria. TGI Fridays make a chip that has a good pizza flavor, but it lacks the correct amount of crunch and the pizza slice shape. The closest I found to a good replacement were French’s Pizza Party Sticks that were released back in 2002.

How is it that I can go back to the supermarket every week to find new novelty flavor chips on the shelf time and again, and yet the things I really want remain completely out of reach?

C’mon Keebler! It is time for a chip renaissance. Bring back your Tato Skins! Bring back your Pizzarias! Bring all the chips back and then put them all in my mouth.