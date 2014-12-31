In 1983 one of my favorite candy bars, Twix added a new variety, the Peanut Butter Twix. I am not sure how long it took for me to get my hands on one, but when I did, I liked it a lot. So for the next few decades, I would occasionally pepper my regular Twix consumption with Peanut Butter ones. Then in 2007, they went away to be replaced with the Twix PB. Now I know what you are thinking, “Aren’t they the exact same thing?”

No, they are not. While Peanut Butter Twix just replaces the caramel with peanut butter, the Twix PB replaces the caramel with peanut butter AND changes the cookie to a chocolate one. While good, it is not the same thing.

I preferred the original version and hope one day they bring it back, but from what I hear, most people prefer the new Twix PB. So I think I am out of luck. Am I alone in my preference? Anyone out there also miss the Peanut Butter Twix.