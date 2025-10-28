The Retroist

The Retroist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Sellers's avatar
David Sellers
13hEdited

I have similar feelings about the Wonderland LP “Alfred Hitchcock Presents Ghost Stories for Young People” introduced by Hitchcock himself and narrated by John Allen - released in 1962 and rereleased many times over the 70s and 80s. Great montage of scary tales I’ll share with my 6 year old this year. It’s readily available on YouTube if interested.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Benjamin Adler's avatar
Benjamin Adler
14h

This was mentioned on NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast today

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Retroist
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture