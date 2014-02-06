As someone whose favorite pastime is retro television, the internet has made my hobby a lot easier. Often I just use it to catch up on shows that I loved as a kid, but on other occasions, I am introduced to a show I have never seen before. Yesterday at lunch, I was looking for something to watch when I stumbled across the TV show, “Three on a Match.”

The show was short-lived. Starting in 1971 and ending in 1974, the show was hosted by Bill Cullen with announcer duties by Don Pardo. I have only watched one episode, but I am hooked, mostly because the show is so complicated when compared to other modern game shows. If I try to explain it, I think I will just make it sound more confusing.

If you are a game show fan why not check it out. I would love to hear what you think of it.