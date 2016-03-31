Before R. L. Stine began dominating bookshelves with his famous Goosebumps books, he wrote lots of fun books for young people, including a run on the Indiana Jones “Find your Fate Books“. They published 11 of the books in total during the 1980s and 4 of those were by R. L. Stine including my favorite “Curse of Horror Island”, which I used as a setting for several Dungeons & Dragons adventures.

The “Find Your Fate” books were very similar to the “Choose Your Own Adventure” books, where you would decide what the character did in the book by choosing actions and turning to a specific page. They sold these books at school when the “Bookmobile” came around and if I could manage to finagle some cash from my Mother, it was always the type of book I chose.

Here is a list of all the Indy “Find Your Fate” titles along with their author.

Indiana Jones and the Curse of Horror Island (1984) – R. L. Stine

Indiana Jones and the Lost Treasure of Sheba (1984) – Rose Estes

Indiana Jones and the Giants of the Silver Tower (1984) – R. L. Stine

Indiana Jones and the Eye of the Fates (1984) – Richard Wenk

Indiana Jones and the Cup of the Vampire (1984) – Andrew Helfer

Indiana Jones and the Legion of Death (1984) – Richard Wenk

Indiana Jones and the Cult of the Mummy’s Crypt (1985) – R. L. Stine

Indiana Jones and the Dragon of Vengeance (1985) – Megan Stine and H. William Stine

Indiana Jones and the Gold of Genghis Khan (1985) – Ellen Weiss

Indiana Jones and the Ape Slaves of Howling Island (1986) – R. L. Stine

Indiana Jones and the Mask of the Elephant (1987) – Megan Stine and H. William Stine

In addition to the Indiana Jones, R. L. Stine also wrote some GI Joe and Masters of the Universe Books as well as movie novelizations for Ghostbusters II, Spaceballs, and Big Top Pee-Wee.

A lot of these books are pretty easy to find in the world and can be gotten for a reasonable amount of money. So if you are looking for a new collection to start, why not check out these lesser know works of Jovial Bob Stine.