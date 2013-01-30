DEVO rocked the ABC sketch show Fridays multiple times, today we look at their 1981 appearance where they performed not one, not two, but five songs!

This episode aired on October 9, 1981, and the hosts were Tony Geary & Genie Francis (but of course DEVO were the real stars). This was DEVO’s third appearance on Fridays and would sadly be their last. The show was canceled that year.

Part 1 – Nutra Theme and Jerkin’ Back ‘n’ Forth – Yes, those are the famous treadmills. They perfectly demonstrate how DEVO can take what is seemingly mundane and make it interesting.

Part 2 – I Saw Jesus and Through Being Cool – Gerald Casale starts us off with an Electronic Revival. That leads straight to “Through Being Cool”, which should be the hymn for all geeks. For those not familiar with “I Saw Jesus”, it can be found on Recombo DNA

Part 3 – Working in a Coal Mine – This is showmanship at its finest. Elaborate sets and choreography. Unlike SNL performances, this is like going to a concert. I wish they would indulge musical guests more often and allow them to take advantage of the medium.

I LOVE DEVO and I hope everyone enjoys them as much as I do.