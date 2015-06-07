Alright, I am back from Day 2 of the 2015 Northwest Pinball and Arcade Show and I am still in a bit of a daze. Mr. Do! broke today, which was a bummer, but it is amazing that so many games were kept running. It really is a testament to the talent of the amazing volunteers who make this show a reality year after year.

I met with Matt again today (and of course indulged in some of his games) and Tom from I Grew Up Star Wars was also there. Several games were played multi-player, but I cannot say that I was a great competitor today. Even when losing, it was still a great time.

I am not sure if I can muster the energy to return for the third day. I have played A LOT of arcade games in the last two days, but I will see how I feel in the morning. Who knows, maybe they will fix that Mr. Do!

Here is a gallery of just some of the games I played (a very small selection). Mostly video game shots, I didn’t even make a dent in the pinball machines this year…