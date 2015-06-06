Well, I just spent many many hours at the opening day of the 2015 Northwest Pinball and Arcade Show and I had a great time. I met Matt again this year, who continues his amazing work as a Game Medic (he brings his games) and played much arcade and pinball.

A lot of these games I had never even played before and others I had not played in decades. It has some surprises like a working Mr. Do! and a shooting game I had never played before called, Crusader (which is MUST PLAY).

I tried to take a photo of everything I played, but I often got wrapped up in the game and forgot or saw another game, and like a kid in a candy store, ran over to play another game.

Here is my gallery of day one photos. I hope you enjoy them. More to come tomorrow.