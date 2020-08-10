Good news for fans of cult horror television, the Frank Lupo created Werewolf is finally getting a home video release. Originally broadcast in 1987, this one season show has developed a following because of its wonderfully written storyline. Its mystique enhanced by the fact that it has never been released on home video.

Werewolf is about the adventures of Eric Cord played by John York. Cord is a college student who been transformed into a werewolf. Now to rid himself of the curse he must find and kill the originator of his werewolf bloodline.

This is not the first time a release of Werewolf was planned in 2009. Shout! Factory attempted to release the show years ago. With their fine record of quality releases of niche entertainment, everyone was very excited. Especially because they planned to include several special features.

Then they hit a snag. Music rights. The release was canceled because they couldn’t work out the rights to three songs.

Now over a decade later, the French company, Elephants film announced that they will release Werewolf, in a full six DVDs box, on October 26, 2020. The suggested retail price will be $39.99 and pre-orders will start on their site this month.

While the set will include a 52-page booklet, no details about what extras might lurk on these DVDs or even where they will be sold or shipped has been posted.

Elephant Films has a good reputation, so I imagine we might see something extra added to the set. Still, just having a decent copy of the original show is going to be a big deal, since what has existed up until now had been bootleg quality at best and potato quality at worst.

Over the years, I have attempted to find better copies of the show, but each time I have been terribly disappointed. Starting with VHS tapes I bought at a flea market to sets of DVDs I bought on eBay, the quality hardly improved.

This is a BIG deal and I can’t wait to get my hands on what will be the finest version of Werewolf ever to grace a screen. I will post updates for pre-orders here as soon as they are available. In the meantime, drop by Elephant Films Facebook page and enjoy this teaser trailer with the amazing box art reveal.

Update 12/21 – The DVD set has migrated over to Amazon.