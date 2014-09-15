My family went to Cooky’s Steak Pub after repeated viewings of these commercials and I don’t remember a thing about the main course. What I do remember is that they had a dessert bar and that I was chomping at the bit throughout my entire meal, my eyes never leaving sweet treats that were coming up next.

I don’t know if anyone else remembers this or if I am misremembering, but I have some vague memories of these commercials being parodied on Saturday Night Live or maybe something close to this commercial? I want to say it was with Phil Hartman, but I can’t seem to track down the original sketch. Does anyone have a clue?