Marvel has been putting out some great movies and I have been a Marvel comic reader since before I can remember, but I am almost certain that my first exposure to the Marvel Universe, was in the form of repeats of the cartoons Marvel put together in the late 1960s. The show, were produced in Canada and premiered in syndication in 1966. The show would air 5 nights a week with a different hero featured on each night. Here is the weekly lineup.

Monday – Captain America

Tuesday – The Incredible Hulk

Wednesday – The Invincible Iron Man

Thursday – The Mighty Thor

Friday – Prince Namor the Sub-Mariner

Whoever made the natural conclusion that The Mighty Thor should be broadcast on Thors-day is a freakin’ genius.

Now the animation may not have be top drawer (although the art was) and the stories often felt secondhand (they were actually lifted straight from the comics), but the musical intros to these cartoons have left an undeniable splash on American pop culture. Now, as a case in point, I have a 6 year old nephew and he knows the words to the 1960s cartoon Spider-Man theme song. How is that even possible? Have these things become genetic at this point? I don’t know, but I love it.

How many can you sing along to?

The Marvel Super Heroes (1966)

Meet the sulky over-bulky kinda’ hulky superhero

Optimistic and electrically transistored superhero

An exotically neurotic and aquatic superhero

The Marvel Super Heroes have arrived!

Super powered from the forehead to the toes

Watch them change their very shape before your nose

See a cane-striking superhero change to Viking superhero

A humdingin’ real swinging shield flinging superhero

They’re the latest they’re the greatest ultimatest superheroes

The Marvel Super Heroes have arrived!

Spider-Man (1967)

Spiderman, Spiderman, does whatever a spider can

Spins a web, any size, catches thieves just like flies

Look Out! Here comes the Spiderman.

Is he strong? Listen bud, he’s got radioactive blood.

Can he swing from a thread take a look overhead

Hey, there There goes the Spiderman.

In the chill of night at the scene of a crime

Like a streak of light he arrives just in time.

Spiderman, Spiderman. Friendly neighborhood Spiderman

Wealth and fame, he’s ignored Action is his reward.

To him, life is a great big bang up whenever there’s a hang up you’ll find the Spiderman

Captain America (1966)

When Captain America throws his mighty shield,

All those who chose to oppose his shield must yield.

If he’s lead to a fight and a duel is due,

Then the red and the white and the blue’ll come through.

When Captain America throws his mighty shield.

The Mighty Thor (1966)

’Cross the Rainbow Bridge of Asgard,

Where the booming heavens roar,

You’ll behold in breathless wonder,

The God of Thunder, Mighty Thor!

The Fantastic Four (1967)

Instrumental

The Hulk (1966)

Doc Bruce Banner,

Belted by gamma rays,

Turned into the Hulk.

Ain’t he unglamo-rays!

Wreckin’ the town

With the power of a bull,

Ain’t no monster ’round

Who is as lovable.

As ever-lovin’ Hulk! HULK! HULK!

Iron Man (1966)

Tony Stark makes you feel

He’s a cool exec with a heart of steel.

As Iron Man, all jets ablaze,

He’s fighting and smiting with repulsor rays!

Amazing armor! That’s Iron Man!

A blazing power! That’s Iron Man!

Sub Mariner (1966)

Stronger than a whale

He can swim anywhere

He can breathe under water

And go flying through the air

The noble Sub Mariner

Prince of the deep

So, beware you deadly demons

Lord Namor of Atlantis,

Is the Prince of the Deep.