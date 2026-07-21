The Retroist

The Retroist

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Aristotle Evangelos's avatar
Aristotle Evangelos
2d

I’m not into Disco, but I make an exception for Disco Snoopy.

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Brian Newman's avatar
Brian Newman
2d

Great post that brought back wonderful memories. Thanks!

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