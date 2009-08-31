Atarimax “ColecoVision 128-in-1 Flash MultiCart” is a professionally produced 128-in-1 ColecoVision/ADAM compatible Flash Multi-Cart with an on-screen game menu and a fast USB flash programming interface.

The cartridge includes professionally produced Multi-Cart Studio PC Software and custom device drivers for Windows XP, Windows 2000, Windows ME and Windows 98.

Each cartridge can hold up to 127 of your favorite ColecoVision games, plus on-screen menu and diagnostic software.

The cartridge has a USB port for adding and removing games using your PC, plus a Reset button to return you to the games menu without having to turn your ColecoVision off and on again.

Adding or replacing a game is as easy as dropping the ROM image into the slot you want and pressing the ‘Synchronize’ button in the multi-cart studio software. Once you have loaded your ROM images you can plug the cartridge directly in your ColecoVision and play, no PC connection required!

The complete kit has everything you need to get started including Flash Multi-Cart, USB Interface Cable and Software Installation CD with software and drivers for all USB enabled Windows PCs.

ColecoVision 128-in-1 Flash MultiCart [@] Atarimax