Portable Coleco Arcade Games were the thing of dreams when I was growing up. Their portable version of Pac-Man was a favorite of mine back then. The problem was, I never owned one. Luckily for me, my cousin did and boy did I lock onto it whenever I was at his house. Sadly, the thing burned through batteries. So I know my constant need to play it was a real hassle since batteries aren’t cheap, but to my cousin’s credit, he never complained.

I would like to say that I curtailed my time on the game or that I saved up my money and brought some batteries with me when I went. I didn’t. The thing is, I could hardly keep batteries going back home and my Pac-Man mania REFUSED to be contained.

In the late 1980s on a visit, we found Pac-Man at the back of his closet. Sadly the batteries had not been taken out and they had gone bad and corroded the insides of the game. My Uncle tried to clean it up, but something had gone horribly wrong with it. I am always sad when such a wonderful toy dies an ignoble death and I still think about it nowadays. At least I still have great memories and ads like this to remind me of the good times that these Coleco Arcade Games gave me.

Watch the Portable Coleco Arcade Games Commercials