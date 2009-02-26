Cocoa Krispies has had many spokes-characters over the years. I am not sure, but it may have one of the highest mascot count changes in cereal history, with a total of 9 changes. I put together a list of these mascots with the years they were given the official job.

I also tried to post some sort of an image so that you have a visual reference. Where possible, I have used commercials (nothing like seeing them in action).

If you enjoy this chocolaty cereal as much as I do, this should be an enjoyable stroll down memory lane.

1958 – When the cereal was released, the Mascot was Jose the monkey. Jose would make appearances as both a real and animated monkey. In many parts of the world, Jose has remained the Mascot.

1959 – Jose the monkey was replaced by Coco the elephant, although I think Coco would have been more appropriate for a monkey. Maybe I am just thinking of Koko…Right, Koko. That chimp’s alright. (Holds up hand) High-five.

1963 – Hanna-Barbera character, Snagglepuss, took over as Mascot.

???? – At some point during the Snaglepuss years they experimented with a tiny Tarzan name Cocoa, who was voiced by Thurl Ravenscroft

1968 – Ogg the Caveman takes the reigns. Ogg has a wife you know? Her name is Kell. Kell Ogg! Get it? But seriously that was her name

1971 – My favorite, Tusk, is made mascot. Not sure why they didn’t just use the name Coco again, but I am glad they didn’t.

1981 – Snap, Crackle, and Pop become the Mascots finally.

1990 – They make Coco the Monkey the Mascot. I guess the logic finally dawned on someone in charge. Good Job! (Holds up hand) High-five.

2001 – Snap, Crackle and Pop Return

Today they still use Snap, Crackle, and Pop, but if history holds true, we should be due for another change in the coming decade. Let the next generation of cocoa cereal eaters stare across their chocolate milk-filled bowl and see a classic.

I say its time to bring back Tusk. Who is with me?