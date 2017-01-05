When the band Cinderella was still a rising force in the nascent hair metal scene, they starred in a local commercial for Pat’s. Located in the Philadelphia area, where Cinderella was also based at the time, the commercial seemed like natural synergy. The band could make some extra money and get some free advertising for their new album.

Pat’s on the other hand could attempt to attract all those hungry kids who were stumbling out of music clubs late at night. While the Cinderella Chili Dog Commercial ran only locally on Mtv in the area, it has since gone on to become a cult hit on the internet.

When I first heard it a couple of years ago, I was smitten. I cannot claim to be a fan of Cinderella, but this was something special. Music being used to sell chili dogs. A movement I can get behind no matter what the genre of music.

The band sings a song all about Pat’s and its amazing hot dogs. While the song is a big redundant, I think it is cassingle worthy. It should have at least been a B-side.

Sadly Pat’s didn’t stay in business. I guess the wave of grunge that swept hair metal away also damaged chili dog sales. Damn you Nirvana! Pat’s Chili Dogs had two locations. The one at Route 420 and McDade Boulevard in Folsom, PA and a second on Route 291 in Lester, PA. Both locations were open 24 hours a day. So you could rock out to your favorite metal bands and get stuffed whenever you needed.

Watch the world-famous Cinderella Chili Dog Commercial

Now I know after one watching, you don’t know the jingle by heart. But admit it, you can’t help yourself from singing “Pat’s dogs!” That might be because some of the lyrics are a little hard to decipher? Here is my attempt to decipher them.

Hey, we’re Cinderella for Pat’s Chili Dogs!

Pat’s Dogs!

The cook is never tired!

Pat’s Dogs!

The Steam is always fired!

Two locations rockin’ all night

We ????? ???? Lester????

Pat’s Dogs!

Pat’s Chili Dogs!

Pat’s Dogs!

Pat’s Chili Dogs!