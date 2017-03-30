I was watching some Disney character training videos when a saw a different mouse video recommendation. It was a link to this wonderful Chuck E Cheese Character Training Video from 1991. By the 1990s, my Chuck E Cheese visits were infrequent, but it had a special place in my heart. So it is interesting to see how they trained their employees to deal with what I could imagine was a tough job.

During my visits to Chuck E Cheese, I was always impressed with their patient employees. It is a chaotic loud overstimulating work environment and the people who work their need to maintain a good attitude at all times. This is especially true for the people who wear the character costumes. Being behind the mask, people seem to disrespect them more. So it is interesting to see how limited the training is for them.

The Chuck E Cheese Character Training is just about 7 minutes long and really just covers the basics. What are the costumes? How to keep them sanitized? How to interact with the guest? Those are the things that are covered in this video. What is amazing is how little time is spent on dealing with the chaos. The only words of advice you will get while in costume when things go wrong? Make the “time out” symbol and someone will help you.

Nothing about angry parents. Not a peep about violent or grabby kids? I guess these are all things you are expected to learn about and deal with while on the job. I am not sure how much Chuck E Cheese Character employees were paid. But from what I saw while visiting, it was never enough.

Watch the Chuck E Cheese Character Training Video

For those interested in what training was like before the 1990s. Here is the Chuck E. Cheese Walkabout Character Guide.

Watch the Chuck E. Cheese Walkabout Character Guide