Enjoli was a popular perfume launched in 1978 by Charles of the Ritz. It was billed as a 8-hour perfume for the 24-hour woman and had a very memorable ad campaign to accompany it.

Now, some commercials just stick with you. And this one for Enjoli is one of them. It uses the Leiber/Stoller classic, I’m a Woman as its basis. This song was popularized by the talented Peggy Lee and the singer of this Enjoli commercial is definitely sending out strong Peggy Lee vibes.

The lyrics for this are an update from the original song with a decidedly early eighties take on how popular culture was defining women’s roles.

I found this interview from 1979 that refutes this commercial as a declaration of the direction of a woman’s place in society. It is an interesting snapshot and demonstrates the popularity of this commercial.

If you want the lyrics, I have transcribed them below.

Enjoli Commercial Lyrics

‘Cuz I’m a woman.

Enjoli!

I can bring home the bacon.

Enjoli!

Fry it up in a pan.

And never let you forget you’re a man.



I can work till 5 o’clock.

Come home and read you tickety tock.



Tonight I’m gonna cook for the kids.



And if its lovin’ you want I can kiss you and give you the shiverin’ fits.

The copyright on this commercial is 1980, but I remember these running for years afterward and this version of I’m a Woman has never not been deeply lodged in the area of my brain that keeps me up at night hearing repetitive jingles in my head while I slide inevitably towards madness.

After many mergers and acquisitions, the Charles of the Ritz brand was retired. Enjoli would continue to get distributed, eventually landing under the Revlon brand. Unfortunately for fans, they no longer make Enjoli and older bottles of the perfume are pretty pricey.

If you have never heard Peggy Lee sing, I’m a Woman, sit back and enjoy.