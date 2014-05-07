Up until the recent release of Pepsi Throwback I had always been more of a Coca-Cola drinker. Not that I didn’t like Pepsi, but my Mother was extremely brand loyal when it came to soft drinks. So when it came to picking a place to get a hamburger and a soda, she would turn up her nose at Burger during their Pepsi years.

That was bad news for me because I loved Burger King and I loved He-Man. So I would have really enjoyed owning these Burger King He-Man Comic Strip Cups.

For me they were unusual in that they were plastic cups. Before seeing these, most of the fast food stuff I collected were drinking glasses. Made of real glass. These were something different. A lot more colorful, but still made of plastic. Which is something I always associated a cheaper quality to, even back in the eighties.

Burger King He-Man Comic Strip Cups are something that has been on my collecting radar, but I have never been able to find a decent set at a good price and now they are going up in price more quickly than I care for.

So I guess I will continue to admire them from afar. This is probably a good thing because I would, at some point, decide to drink from them as a “treat” to myself and the inevitable washing and reuse would have ruined any decent cup I got my hands on.