I would not count myself in the legion of raisin based cereal eaters, but as a young person I was constantly exposed to the stuff and I quickly developed an opinion about which was my favorite. Many a weekend was spent with my Grandmother who was well-known for her ability to make French Toast on demand. But some mornings, if we were in a rush and had to go somewhere, she would make me a bowl of cereal of my choice and sweetest cereal that a grandmother will have in their cupboard is going to have raisins in it, so that is what I always chose.

Depending on what was on sale at the A&P, she would usually have one of three of these raisin cereals: Crispy Wheats ‘n Raisins, Raisin Bran or A&P Brand. Of those three, the clear winner was Crispy Wheats ‘n Raisins. Why? Because unlike the other two, it stayed for more than 30 seconds. For that reason alone I still do not understand why it lost the Raisin Cereal wars.

Crispness in milk is one of the top criteria for a cold breakfast cereal and Crispy Wheats ‘n Raisins managed to hold on for minutes longer than others cereal. Yet, when I go down the cereal aisle nowadays, on my way to pick up something sweet and fruity, it is Raisin Bran that stands alone, the soggy champion of the Raisin Cereal wars and all I can do is wonder, “Why?” and lament the loss of a superior product.