My father worked at the phone company when I was a kid and would occasionally bring home fun things for us to play with (or maybe we just grabbed stuff out of his bag?) The multi-colored wires, which my sisters used for crafts were great, but these stenciling kits are what really got me excited. I could and did play with these things for hours. In an age before printers or even a home typewriter, the stenciling kit felt almost magical. Add to that the beautiful firecracker red paper separating each sheet and you can see why these are a cherished childhood treasure that I still hold onto today.