It's fascinating how seeing homemade movies created by kids can trigger a sense of reflection on our own youthful days. It's like a trip down memory lane, revealing a stark contrast between our own lack of ambition and the remarkable determination displayed by these young creators. No matter the outcome, crafting movies isn't child's play; it demands meticulous planning and unwavering dedication.

Back in the 70s, a creative individual named Rob Hampton and his buddies embarked on a cinematic journey that resulted in their own renditions of iconic films such as "King Kong," "Star Trek," and a captivating alien encounter film titled "Starbeast."

They were all probably fun to watch in their original form, but Hampton recently unearthed these decades-old super 8 films and infused them with fresh sound effects, refined editing, and skillfully dubbed voices, even lending voices to the female characters. The outcome is nothing short of tremendous enjoyment.

One can't help but wish that more individuals would delve into their personal archives of home movies and unleash their creativity on them. Even if they never harbored dreams of crafting a major sci-fi blockbuster, the process can still be immensely rewarding.

In "Starbeast," a production featuring a cast of adults clad in their finest 70s summer attire, we are transported to a mysterious planet. This unconventional crew aboard Star Cruiser 1 encounters a formidable alien adversary – the Starbeast. The tale unfolds, revealing the depths of galactic terror they face. Will they manage to overcome this trident-wielding menace? Will the film have a happy ending?

Answers lie within the succinct yet captivating journey of "Starbeast".