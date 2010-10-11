I don’t often dress up for Halloween anymore. Why? Well, I somehow get passed over every year for an invite to both the Country Club Mock Pumpkin Ice Cream Social Bachelor Auction AND the local Witches Coven Black Cat Follies Scavenger Hunt. I spend so much time checking my empty mailbox and fretting about why it is empty that the holiday season comes and goes with nary a visit to the local costumery.

Well, this year things are different because I have a costume and it is guaranteed to make those country club snobs and stuck up witches regret not inviting me. This year for Halloween I will go as my favorite monster cereal spokesghost, Boo Berry!

Pretty awesome huh? Want to see more pics? Here is my Boo Berry costume gallery.

Unfortunately they stopped selling these wonderful costumes, but if you search on eBay, they do show up from time to time.