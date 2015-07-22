A few years ago I found some old audio recordings I did back in 1981-1982. One was my 11 year old self singing this particular commercial. I forgot about the recording, but was just as pleased to have found the actual commercial after so many years.

Now anyone who knows me knows that I’m a burger fan! A&W surely did, and still does sell me on the idea of wolfing down a Bacon, and Mozzarella Cheeseburger (or two).

When you watch this classic commercial take in the warm inviting colors, the gooey mozzarella cheese, and the sizzling bacon! Man, I am SOLD! Heck we also get a visit from Rooty, A&W’s bear mascot who looks like he’s already made friends with my burger!

Oh A&W, after all these years…I’M STILL HOTZA FOR DA MOZZA!

Watch the A&W Gottza da Mozza Commercial

Want to sing along to this memorable ad? Here are the very complicated lyrics to this classic song.

Gottza da Mozza Lyrics

Here come da mozza.

Here come da mozza.

What’s a mozza?

Dat’s a mozza.

Hotsa for da mozza.

Hotsa for da mozza.

A&W gottza da mozza.

Achin’ for da bacon.

Achin’ for da bacon.

A&W makin’ da bacon.

Der go da mozza.

Der go da mozza.

A&W gottza da mozza.

A&W Restaurants, Inc. is an American chain of fast-food restaurants distinguished by its burgers, draft root beer and root beer floats. Its started back to 1919 when Roy W. Allen set up a roadside drink stand to offer a new thick and creamy drink, root beer, at a parade honoring returning World War I veterans in Lodi, California.

Allen’s employee Frank Wright partnered with him in 1922 and they founded their first restaurant in Sacramento, California, in 1923. The company name was taken respectively from the initials of their last names, Allen and Wright.