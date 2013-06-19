Armourcote commercials are a perfect example of a type of ads you just don’t see as much as you used to, and when they do, they are never this detailed. Although perhaps infomercials are just extreme versions of this type of ad?

Armourcote ads and their ilk promised you more and more for what you originally thought was a good deal. Showering you with merchandise for what you would come to think is an impossibly low price.

How much Armourcote II will you get for your money? Oh, you better hold tight because they are going to bury you under a clattering hurricane of affordable non-stick cookware!

I watched the chicken drop a few times in slow motion and as you can see the person dropping the chicken on the woman’s hand at the start of the video is very close to the frame of the shot. If you watch it closely you will also see that they seem to throw down the chicken with a certain amount of force.

I wonder how many takes it took to get the perfect “drop” and if the diamond ring-wearer was bruised, angry, and saturated with uncooked chicken stink by the end of the shoot.