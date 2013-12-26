I spent many summer weekends with my cousins in the far northern wilds of New Jersey. Then during autumn and winter, they would have often come and visit us.

I remember one year in the 1980s going to visit them before Thanksgiving and my one cousin raving about the new Journey game that he got for this Atari. We sat down to play it, but before I could turn it on he stopped me, ran over to his stereo, and turned on Journey full blast. He nodded his head and shot me a “That’s the way you do it” look. I then turned on the Atari and proceeded to play.

I found the music terribly distracting, but he insisted on rocking out the entire time that cart was in the system. When he got this hand on the controller, he was a super star. It was as if the music was feeding some inner fire that powered a rock n roll video game playing machine.

Of all the people I have known who played this game, and I have known a few. I think he could have answered the call from this ad with a powerful and resounding, YES!

