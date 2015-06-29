Having lived in an era before ABS I can tell you that it could be pretty terrifying not having it. My family had more than a few close calls where a better braking system might have spared us some dents and minor injuries.

After such experiences and reading about ABS, my mother made it a priority that we would have it in the next car we would get, which was still about a half-decade away. I remember the sudden feel of the system when it kicked in and the look of relief on my sister’s face the first time it saved us from an accident.

It is remarkable how we can quickly take for granted amazing leaps in safety technology. In the eighties, this commercial helped to shine a light on the advantages of ABS. I wonder how many lives were saved because of it?