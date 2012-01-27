I was obsessed with “The Feud” as a kid and I plant myself on the couch whenever I can catch it in reruns on GSN. Sadly the timing of those showings are not always good for my schedule, so I decided to pick up a treat for myself with All-Star Family Feud on DVD. This compilation, while not of the highest quality visually, is extremely entertaining. It takes all the shows where they had the casts of other shows face off against one another and puts them into one highly watchable collection. Who will you see on All-Star Family Feud? In addition to host Richard Dawson, a star in his own right, you will see on this DVD:

List of all the episodes you will find on the All-Star Family Feud DVD

Petticoat Junction vs. Leave it to Beaver

Real People vs. WKRP in Cincinnati

Love Boat vs. WKRP in Cincinnati

Soap vs. Real People

Hollywood Walk of Fame Special, Part 1

Your Hit Parade vs. The Brady Bunch

Petticoat Junction vs. The Brady Bunch, Part 2

The Jeffersons vs. Dallas

The Jeffersons vs. Dukes of Hazzard

Dallas vs. It’s a Living

Eight is Enough vs. Soap

Richard’s Rosebuds vs. Debbie’s Dudes

Eight is Enough vs. General Hospital

Soap vs. All My Children

Dallas vs. One Day at a Time

Dallas vs. Eight Is Enough

Welcome Back Kotter vs. Barney Miller

Welcome Back Kotter vs. Soap

Barney Miller vs. Eight is Enough

Soap vs. Three’s Company, Part 2

Soap vs. Three’s Company, Part 1

Love Boat vs. Eight is Enough

Dukes of Hazzard vs. Angie

Dukes of Hazzard vs. the Waltons

The Ropers vs. Angie

Petticoat Junction vs. The Brady Bunch, Part 1

Adventure Heroines vs. Adventure Heroes, Part 2

Adventure Heroines vs. Adventure Heroes, Part 1

Richard’s Rosebuds vs. Phyllis’ Fighters

Wilt’s Wows vs. Debbie’s Dudes

Gilligan’s Island vs. Hawaiian Eye

Family vs. Welcome Back Kotter

Welcome Back Kotter vs. The Love Boat

Eight is Enough vs. Family

One Day at a Time vs. Benson

Heroes vs. Villains, Part 3

Heroes vs. Villains, Part 2

Heroes vs. Villains, Part 1

Family vs. Eight is Enough

Family vs. What’s Happening

Love Boat vs. Eight is Enough

Hollywood Walk of Fame Special, Part 2

Your Hit Parade vs. Leave it to Beaver

What a deal!

What a walk down memory lane! If you are a fan of The Feud or just like classic TV, this is a must-own disc and for under 10 bucks a great way to pass an evening or two (it is 720 minutes long). So pick up All Star Family Feud on DVD today.