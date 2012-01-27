All-Star Family Feud on DVD
I was obsessed with “The Feud” as a kid and I plant myself on the couch whenever I can catch it in reruns on GSN. Sadly the timing of those showings are not always good for my schedule, so I decided to pick up a treat for myself with All-Star Family Feud on DVD. This compilation, while not of the highest quality visually, is extremely entertaining. It takes all the shows where they had the casts of other shows face off against one another and puts them into one highly watchable collection. Who will you see on All-Star Family Feud? In addition to host Richard Dawson, a star in his own right, you will see on this DVD:
List of all the episodes you will find on the All-Star Family Feud DVD
Petticoat Junction vs. Leave it to Beaver
Real People vs. WKRP in Cincinnati
Love Boat vs. WKRP in Cincinnati
Soap vs. Real People
Hollywood Walk of Fame Special, Part 1
Your Hit Parade vs. The Brady Bunch
Petticoat Junction vs. The Brady Bunch, Part 2
The Jeffersons vs. Dallas
The Jeffersons vs. Dukes of Hazzard
Dallas vs. It’s a Living
Eight is Enough vs. Soap
Richard’s Rosebuds vs. Debbie’s Dudes
Eight is Enough vs. General Hospital
Soap vs. All My Children
Dallas vs. One Day at a Time
Dallas vs. Eight Is Enough
Welcome Back Kotter vs. Barney Miller
Welcome Back Kotter vs. Soap
Barney Miller vs. Eight is Enough
Soap vs. Three’s Company, Part 2
Soap vs. Three’s Company, Part 1
Love Boat vs. Eight is Enough
Dukes of Hazzard vs. Angie
Dukes of Hazzard vs. the Waltons
The Ropers vs. Angie
Petticoat Junction vs. The Brady Bunch, Part 1
Adventure Heroines vs. Adventure Heroes, Part 2
Adventure Heroines vs. Adventure Heroes, Part 1
Richard’s Rosebuds vs. Phyllis’ Fighters
Wilt’s Wows vs. Debbie’s Dudes
Gilligan’s Island vs. Hawaiian Eye
Family vs. Welcome Back Kotter
Welcome Back Kotter vs. The Love Boat
Eight is Enough vs. Family
One Day at a Time vs. Benson
Heroes vs. Villains, Part 3
Heroes vs. Villains, Part 2
Heroes vs. Villains, Part 1
Family vs. Eight is Enough
Family vs. What’s Happening
Love Boat vs. Eight is Enough
Hollywood Walk of Fame Special, Part 2
Your Hit Parade vs. Leave it to Beaver
What a deal!
What a walk down memory lane! If you are a fan of The Feud or just like classic TV, this is a must-own disc and for under 10 bucks a great way to pass an evening or two (it is 720 minutes long). So pick up All Star Family Feud on DVD today.