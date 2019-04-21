Advanced Dungeons & Dragons Pronunciations
As a kid, I butchered pronunciation of even the most common words. So when it came time to play Dungeons & Dragons, I often struggled with words. Some more common ones, I could find in the dictionary, but other words from the game were so specific, that I would up guessing.
In January of 1985, Frank Metzer compiled a post in Dragon #93, titled Ay pronunseeAYshun gyd (An informal index of the right things to say). It has turned into one of the most useful articles for me and I have been using it often lately to confirm that over the years my pronunciation has been incorrect.
The article is 5 pages long I am also going to transcribe it to make it easier for people to find on the web.
Abbreviations used:
(M) = from the AD&D Monster Manual, AD&D Monster Manual II, or FIEND FOLIO Tome
(P) = AD&D Players Handbook
(D) = AD&D Dungeon Masters Guide
(G) = DEITIES & DEMIGODS Cyclopedia
(R) = AD&D Rogues Gallery game accessory
(W) = WORLD OF GREYHAWK Fantasy World Setting
A
Aaqa (D) – A-ka
Aarakocra (M) – æ-ra-KO-kra
Abbathor (G) – æB-ba-th0r
Abishai (M) – æB-i-shy
Aboleth (M) – æB-o-leth
Abyss (P) – a-BIS
Acererak (W) – a-SER-ur-æk
Achaierai (M) – a-CHY-ur-y
Acheron (P) – æTCH-ur-un
Acolyte (P) – æK-o-lyt
Adept (P) – a-DEPT
Adherer (M) – æd-HEER-ur
Adonaisí Deep (D) – æD-o-nyz
Aerdi (W) – AYR-dee
Afanc (M) – AY-fænk
Agathion (M) – a-GAY-thee-0n
Aishapra (M) – y-SHæP-ra
AlíAkbar (D) – al-æK-bar
Alastor (M) – a-LAS-t0r
Aleax (M) – AY-lee-æks
Algoid (M) – æL-goyd
Allosaurus (M) – æl-lo-SAR-us
Al-miíraj (M) – æl-mi-RAJ
Almor (W) – æL-m0r
Alu-demon (M) – æL-oo-dee-mun
Alzoll (M) – æL-zal
Amaimon (M) – a-MY-mun
Amir (M) – a-MEER
Amon (M) – AY-mun
Amphisbaena (M) – æm-fis-BAY-na
Anatosaurus (M) – æn-æh-to-SAR-us
Androsphinx (M) – æN-dro-sfinks
Anhkheg (M) – æNK-eg
Ankisaurus (M) – an-ki-SAR-us
Ankylosaurus (M)ænk-ee-lo-SAR-us
Annis (M) – æN-nis
Anstruth College (P) – æN-struth
Anthraxus (M) – æn-THRAK-sus
Antrodemus (M) – æn-tro-DEE-mus
Apatosaurus (M) – a-pat-o-SAR-us
Arcadia (P) – ar-KAY-dee-a
Arcanadaemon (M) – ar-CæN-a-day-mun
Archelonischyras (M) – AR-ka-l0n i-SHY-rus
Arkayn (D) – ar-KAYN
Arlanni (D) – ar-LAN-ee
Arrarat (R) – æR-a-rat
Arturís Dolmen (D) – AR-t0rz DOL-men
Arumdina (G) – a-rum-DY-na
Ascomoid (M) – æS-ko-mid
Asmodeus (M) æz-mo-DAY-us, or æz-MO-dee-us
Aspis (M) – æS-pis
Atabeg (M) – æT-uh-beg
Atamen (M) – æT-uh-men
Atomie (M) – æT-uh-mee
Audible Glamer (P) – a-di-bul GLæ-mur (or GLAY-mur)
Augury (P) – AG-ur-ee
Aurora Borealis (W) – a-ROR-a b0r-ee-æL-is
Aurumvorax (M)a-rum-V0R-æks
Azer (M) – AY-zur
B
Baalberith (M) – BAYL-bur-ith
Baalzebul (M) – BAYL-ze-bul
Baalzephon (M) – BAYL-ze-fan
Baba Yaga (D) – ba-ba YA-guh
Babau (M) – ba-BOW
Bactrian camel (M) BæK-tree-en kæ-mu1
Bael (M) – bayl
Bahamut (M) – ba-HA-mut, or BA-ha-mut
Baku (M) – BA-koo, or BæK-oo
Ballista (D) – ba-LIST-a
Balor (M) – BAY-l0r
Baluchitherium (M) – ba-loo-ki-THEER-ee-um
Banderlog (M) – BæN-der-log
Banshee (M) – BæN-shee
Baphomet (M) – ba-FOM-et, or BAF-u-met
Barbican (D) – BAHR-bi-kun
Bardiche (P) – bar-DEESH
Barghest (M) – bar-GEST
Bar-lgura (M) – bar-lu-G0R-a
Bartizan (D) – BAR-ti-zun
Basidirond (M) – ba-SID-i-rund
Basilisk (M) – BæZ-i-lisk
Bet de corbin (P) – bek-de-K0R-bin
Beetu (W) – bee-TOO
Beglerbeg (M) – BEG-lur-beg
Behemoth (M) – bee-HEM-uth, or bee-HEE-muth
Behir (M) – be-HEER
Belial (M) – bee-LY-ul
Belissica (W) – be-LISS-i-ka
Beluga (M) – be-LOO-ga
Berbalang (M) – BUR-ba-læng
Bey (M) – bay
Bill-guisarme (P) – bil-gwee-ZARM
Bilwhr (M) – BIL-wur
Bireme (D) – by-REEM
Blashikmund (W) – BLæSH-ik-mund,or blæsh-IK-mund
Blibdoolpoolp (G) – blib-DOOL-poop,or BLIB-dool-poop
Boalisk (M) – BO-a-lisk
Boccob (W) – BAK-ab
Bodak (M) – BO-dæk
Boggart (M) – BAG-art
Boobrie (M) – BOOB-ree
Booka (M) – BOO-ka
Brachiosaurus (M) – bratch-ee-o-SAR-us
Brontosaurus (M) – bran-to-SAR-us
Bubonis (M) – boo-BAN-is
Bulette (M) – boo-LET, or byoo-LET;also boo-LAY, or byoo-LAY
Burneal (W) – BURN-ee-ul
C
Cabalist (P) – KæB-u-list
Cacodemon (P) – KæK-o-dee-mun
Camarasaurus (M) – ka-mar-a-SAR-us
Cambion (M) – KæM-bee-0n
Camptosaurus (M) – kæmp-to-SAR-us
Canaith (P) – ka-NAYTH
Caryatid column (M)KæR-ya-tid kal-um
Catoblepas (M) – ka-TAB-le-pus, kæt-o-BLEPus, or kæt-o-BLEEPus
Cea (R) – see
Ceratopsian (M) – ser-a-TAP-see-an
Ceratosaurus (M) – ser-æh-to-SAR-us
Cerebus (D) – SER-e-bus
Cetiosaurus (M) – set-ee-o-SAR-us
Chaggrin (M) – sha-GRIN
Chaos (P) – KAY-as
Charon (M) – KæR-un, or KAY-run
Charonadaemon (M) – ka-RAN-a-day-mun
Chasme (M) – KæZ-mee, or CHæZ-mee
Chauves souris (P) – sho-ves S0R-is
Chimera (M) – KIM-u-ru, or kim-AYR-u;also CHIM-u-ru, chim-AYR-u
Choleria (M) – ko-LAYR-ee-a
Cifal (M) – si-FAL
Clangeddin (G) – KLæNG-e-din
Cli College (P) – klee
Compsognathus (M)kamp-sag-NA-thus
Cooshee (M) – koo-SHEE
Corellon Larethian (G)k0r-el-un la-RETH-ee-an
Corseque (P) – k0r-SEEK
Corusk (W) – K0R-usk
Corvice (D) – K0R-vis
Corythosaurus (M) – K0R-ith-o-SAR-us
Couatl (M) – koo-æT-ul, or koo-AT-ul
Couteaux de breche (P)koo-to de BRESH
Criosphinx (M) – KRY-o-sfinks
Cryonax (M) – KRY-o-naks
Crysmal (M) – KRIS-mal
Cuir bouli (D) – keer boo-LAY
Cyclopskin (M) – SY-klops-kin
Cygnet (M) – SIG-net
D
Dacentrurus (M) – day-SEN-troo-rus
Daemon (M) – DAY-mun
Dahlver-Nar (D) – dal-vur-NAR
Dakon (M) – DAY-kan
Dao (M) – dow
Decaton (M) – DEK-a-tan
Deep Sashelas (G) – deep SæSH-ul-us
Deinonychus (M) – day-in-o-NY-kuss
Demodand (M) – DEE-mo-dænd
Demogorgon (M) – DEE-mo-g0r-gun
Denzelian (M) – den-ZEL-ee-an
Derghodaemon (M) – DUR-go-day-mun
Derro (M) – DER-o
Deva (M) – DEE-va
Diakk (M) – DY-ak
Dilophosaurus (M) – dil-o-fo-SAR-us
Dimetrodon (M) – di-ME-tro-dan
Dimre (W) – DIM-ray
Dinichtys (M) – di-NIK-tis
Diplodicus (M) – di-PLO-di-kus
Diptherius (M) – dip-THEER-ee-us
Dispater (M) – dis-PAY-ter
Djinni (M) – JIN-nee, or JEE-nee
Dracolisk (M) – DRAY-co-lisk, or DRæK-o-lisk
Drakkar (D) – DRæK-kar
Drow (M) – drow, or dro
Dryad (M) – DRY-æd
Duergar (M) – DEW-ur-gar
Dumathoin (G) – doo-ma-THO-in
Duodrone (M) – DOO-o-dron
E
Eadro (G) – EE-dro
Eblis (M) – EB-lis
Elasmosaurus (M) – ee-læs-mo-SAR-us
Elysium (P) – e-LIS-ee-um
Emir (M) – e-MEER
Emu (M) – E-moo
Erac (R) – E-ræk
Erinyes (M) – AYR-i-neez
Errtu (M) – AYR-too
Erythnul (W) – e-RITH-nul
Euparkeria (M) – yoo-par-KAYR-ee-a
F
Farastu (M) – FæR-as-too, or far-AS-too
Fharlanghn (W) – far-LANG-n
Firbolg (M) – FEER-bolg
Flanaess (W) – fla-NES
Fochlucan College (P) – FOKH-loo-kan
Formian (M) – F0R-mee-un
Formorian (M) – f0r-M0R-ee-un
Fraz-urbíluu (M) – fræz-URB-loo
G
Galeb Duhr (M) – gay-leb D0R
Gambado (M) – gæm-BA-do
Geas (P) – geez, or GEE-æs
Gehenna (P) – ge-HEN-na
Githyanki (M) – gith-YæN-kee
Githzerai (M) – GITH-zer-y
Glabrezu (M) – GLæB-re-zoo, or glæb-REE-zoo
Glaive-guisarme – (P) glayv-gwee-ZARM
Godentag (P) – GO-den-tag
Golem (M) – GO-lem
Gorbel (M) – G0R-bel
Gorgimera (M) – gor-gi-MAYR-a
Grippli (M) – GRIP-lee
Grolantor (G) – gro-LæN-t0r
Grue (M) – groo
Grugach (M) – GROO-gatch
Gruumsh (G) – grumsh, or groomsh
Guisarme (P) – gwee-ZARM
Gynosphinx (M) – GY-no-sfinks
H
Hanali Celanil (G) – hæn-na-lee SEL-a-nil
Harginn (M) – har-GIN
Heward (D) – HYOO-ard
Heironeous (W) – hayr-O-nee-us
Herzog (W) – HAYRT-zog
Hezrou (M) – HEZ-ro
Hieracosphinx (M) – heer-AK-o-sfinks
Hippocampus (M) – hip-o-KæMP-us
Hippogriff (M) – HIP-o-griff
Homonculous (M) – hu-MUNK-yoo-lus
Hruggek (G) – HRUG-ek
Huecuva (M) – hyoo-KOO-va
Hutijin (M) – HUT-i-jin
Hyaenodon (M) – hy-æN-o-dan
Hybsil (M) – HIB-sil
I
Ichor (D) – IK-0r
Icthyosaurus (M) – ik-thee-o-SAR-us
Iguanadon (M) – i-GWAN-a-dan
Ildriss (M) – IL-dris
Illithid (M) – il-LITH-id
Imix (M) – Y-miks
Imorph (M) – Y-m0rf
Incabulos (W) – in-KæB-yoo-lus
Incubus (M) – INK-yoo-bus
Ioun stone (D) – Y-oon ston
Iuz (W) – yooz, or EE-uz
Ixitxachitl (M) – ik-ZIT-za-chit-u
J
Jaculi (M) – ja-KOO-lee, or JæK-oo-lee
Jangada (D) – jæng-GAD-a
Johydee (D) – jo-HY-dee, or johee-DEE
Juiblex (M)JOO-bleks, or ZHOO-bleks
K
Kamadan (M) – KæM-a-dan
Kelanen (W) – KEL-a-nen
Kelubar (M) – KEL-yoo-bar
Kenku (M) – keng-KOO, or KENK-oo
Kentrosaurus (M) – ken-tro-SAR-us
Keoghtom (D) – KEE-o-tum
Kevokulli (M) – ke-vo-KUL-ee
Killmoulis (M) – kil-MOO-lis
Ki-rin (M) – kee-RIN, or ky-RIN
Kopoacinth (M) – ko-PO-a-sinth
Korseke (P) – k0r-SEEK
Kostchtchie (M) – KAS-tch-tch-ee
Kraken (M) – KRAY-ken, or KRA-ken
Kuo-toa (M) – koo-o-TO-a
Kurtulmak (G) – KUR-tul-mak
Kwalish (D) – kway-LISH
Kyuss (M) – kee-OOS
L
Labelas Enoreth (G) – læb-el-as EN-0r-eth
Lacedon (M) – LAS-e-dan
Lambeosaurus (M) – lam-bee-o-SAR-us
Lamia (M) – LAY-mee-a, or LA-mee-a(rarely, la-MY-ah)
Lammasu (M) – LA-ma-soo
Laogzed (G) – lay-AG-zed
Lemure (M) – lem-YOOR, or lem-Y0R
Leomund (P) – LEE-o-mund
Lernaean hydra (M) – ler-NAY-un HY-dra
Lich (M) – litch, or lik
Locathah (M) – LO-ka-tha, or lo-ka-THA
Lochaber axe (P) – lok-A-bur æks
Lolth (M) – lalth, or lolth
Loxodont (M) – LAK-so-dant
M
Mac-Fuirmidh College (P) – mæk-FUR-mid
Machicolation (D) – mæt-chick-ul-AY-shun
Maglubiyet (G) – ma-GLUB-i-yet
Malebranche (M) – MæL-u-bran-cha,or MæL-eh-bran-cha
Mamenchisaurus (M) – ma-men-chi-SAR-us
Mandragora (M) – mæn-dra-G0R-a
Mantari (M) – mæn-TAR-ee
Marid (M) – ma-RID
Massopondylus (M)- mæss-o-PAN-du-luss
Megalosaurus (M) – meg-a-lo-SAR-us
Mephistopheles (M) – me-fis-TAF-e-leez
Mezzodaemon (M) – MEZ-o-day-mun
Mihstu (M) – MIS-too
Mobat (M) – MO-bæt
Modron (M) – MO-dran
Monoclonius (M) – man-o-KLO-nee-us
Moradin (G) – M0R-a-din
Mordenkainen (R) – M0R-den-kay-nen
Morkoth (M) – M0R-kath
Mosasaurus (M) – mo-za-SAR-us
Murlynd (W) – MUR-lind
Myconid (M) – MY-ko-nid
Myrmarch (M) – MEER-march
Myrmidon (P) – MUR-mi-dun
N
Nabassu (M) – NAB-a-soo, or na-BA-soo
Naga (M) – NA-ga
Nalfeshnee (M) – nal-FESH-nee
Nao (D) – now
Ndulu (M) – n-DOO-loo
Nothosaurus (M) – noth-o-SAR-us
Nupperibo (M) – nup-pur-E-bo
Nycadaemon (M) – NY-ka-day-mun
Nystul (P) – NY-stul, or NIS-tul
O
Obad-hai (W) – o-bad-HY
Obliviax (M) – o-BLIV-ee-æks
Oerid (W) – O-rid
Oerik (W) – O-rik
Oerth (W) – OYth (rarely, URth or AYRth)
Ogremoch (M) – O-gre-mokh
Ogrillon (M) – o-GRIL-un, or AG-ril-un
Oinodaemon (M) – OY-no-day-mun
Ollamh College (P) – AL-lam
Onager (D) – AN-u-jer
Ophidian (M) – o-FID-ee-an
Opinicus (M) – o-PIN-i-kus
Ornitholestes (M) – or-nith-al-ES-tes
Otiluke (P) – O-ti-look
Otyugh (M) – AT-yug
P
Paladin (P) Pæ L-a-din
Paleoscincus (M) – pay-lee-o-SING-kus
Papyrus (D) – pa-PY-rus
Parasaurolophus (M)pæ-x-a-sar-AL-o-fus
Pazuzu (M) – pa-ZOO-zoo
Pech (M) – petch
Penanggalan (M) – pe-NæNG-ga-lun
Pentaceratops (M) – pen-ta-SER-a-tops
Pernicon (M) – PER-ni-kun
Phaulkon (W) – FAL-kun
Phlogiston (D) – flo-JIS-tun
Phoenix (M) – FEE-niks
Pholtus (W) – FOL-tus
Phororhacos (M) – f0r-0r-HAY-kos
Phycomid (M) – FY-ko-mid
Piscodaemon (M) – PIS-ko-day-mun
Plateosaurus (M) – plæt-ee-o-SAR-us
Pleistocene (D) – plee-IS-to-seen
Plesiosaurus (M) – ples-ee-o-SAR-us
Podokesaurus (M) – po-dak-e-SAR-us
Primus (M) – PREE-mus, or PRI-mus
Prosaurolophus (M) – pro-sar-o-LO-fus
Psionics (P) – sy-AN-iks
Pteranodon (M) – ter-æN-o-dan
Pycomid (M) – PY-ko-mid
Q
Quaal (D) – kwal, or kwayl
Quadrireme (D) – KWA-dri-reem
Quag (W) – kwæg
Quaggoth (M) – KWæG-uth
Quasit (M) – KWA-zit
Quipper (M) – KWIP-per
Qullan (M) – KWUL-un
R
Racaraide (P) – ræk-ur-AYD
Rakshasa (M) – rak-SHA-sa
Ranseur (P) – ræn-SOOR
Rehnaremme (M) – ray-nar-MAY
Remorhaz (M) – REE-m0r-az, or REHM-0r-æz
Rhizome (M) – RY-zom
Roncie (P) – RAN-see
Rothe (M) – ro-THAY
S
Sahuagin (M) – sa-HWA-gin
Saurolophus (M) – sar-o-LO-fus
Scimitar (P) – SIM-i-tar
Sekolah (G) – SEK-o-la
Semuanya (G) – se-moo-æN-ya
Shaman (D) – SHAY-man, or SHA-man
Shator (M) – SHAY-t0r
Shedu (M) – SHEH-doo, SHAY-doo, SHEE-doo,or any with reversed accent
Shillelagh (P) – shi-LAY-la
Simulacrum (P) – sim-yoo-LæK-rum,or si-MUL-a-krum
Sirine (M) – sy-REEN
Skoraeus (G) – sk0r-AY-us
Slaad (M) – slæd, or slad
Smilodon (M) – SMYL-o-dan
Snyad (M) – SNY-æd
Solar (M) – SO-lar
Solifugid (M) – sa-li-FYOO-jid
Spetum (P) – SPEE-turn
Ssendam (M) – SEN-dum, or SSSísen-dam
Stegosaurus (M) – steg-o-SAR-us
Storoper (M) – STO-ro-pur
Struthiomimus (M) – struth-ee-o-MY-mus
Styracosaurus (M) – sti-ræk-o-SAR-us
Succubus (M) – SUK-yoo-bus
Su-monster (M) – SOO-man-stur
Sussurus (M) – SUS-u-r-us
Svirfneblin (M) – svirf-NEB-lin
T
Tabaxi (M) – ta-BæK-see
Tadhemoth (M) – tæd-HEE-muth
Taer (M) – tayr
Tanystropheus (M) – tan-is-TRO-fee-us
Tarrasque (M) – ta-RæSK
Tasloi (M) – TæZ-loy
Tenebrous worm (M) – te-NEB-rus wurm
Tennodontosaurus (M) – ten-a-dan-to-SAR-us
Tenser (W) – TEN-sur
Teratosaurus (M) – ter-æt-o-SAR-us
Terithran (M) – te-RITH-run
Tharizdun (W) – thar-IZ-dun
Thoqqua (M) – THAK-wa
Thri-kreen (M) – thry-KREEN
Tiamat (M) – TEE-a-mat
Tirapheg (M) – TEER-a-feg
Titanothere (M) – ty-TæN-o-theer
Titivilus (M) – ti-TIV-i-lus
Trachodon (M) – TRæK-o-dan
Trebuchet (D) – tre-boo-SHAY
Trireme (D) – TRY-reem
Triton (M) – TRY-tun
Typhous (M) – TY-fus
U
Umiak (D) – OO-mee-æk
Umpleby (M) – UM-pul-bee
Ustilagor (M) – oo-STIL-la-g0r
V
Vacuous Grimoire (D) – VæK-yoo-us grim-WAR
Valkyrie (G) – VæL-kree, or VæL-kuree
Vaprak (G) – VæP-ræk
Vargouille (M) – var-GWEEL
Varrdig (M) – VAR-dig
Vecna (D) – VEK-na
Verbeeg (M) – vur-BEEG
Verme (M) – verm
Vilstrak (M) – VIL-strak
Vizier (M) – viz-EER
Vodyanoi (M) – VOD-ya-noy, or VAD-ya-noy
Voulge (P) – voolj
Vrock (M) – vrak
W
Wemic (M) – WEM-ik, or WEE-mik
Wendonai (M) – WEND-o-ny
Wyvern (M) – WIH-vurn, or WY-vern
X
Xag-ya (M) – zæg-YA
Xaren (M) – ZæR-un
Xeg-yi (M) – zeg-YEE
Xill (M) – zil
Xorn (M) – z0rn
Xvart (M) – zvart
Y
Yagnodaemon (M) – YæG-no-day-mun
Yeenoghu (M) – yee-NAG-hoo
Yochlol (M) – YAKH-lal
Yuan-ti (M) – yoo-an-TEE
Z
Zaebos (M) – ZAY-bos
Zuggtmoy (M) – ZUG-tmoy
Zygom (M) – ZY-gam