As a kid, I butchered pronunciation of even the most common words. So when it came time to play Dungeons & Dragons, I often struggled with words. Some more common ones, I could find in the dictionary, but other words from the game were so specific, that I would up guessing.

In January of 1985, Frank Metzer compiled a post in Dragon #93, titled Ay pronunseeAYshun gyd (An informal index of the right things to say). It has turned into one of the most useful articles for me and I have been using it often lately to confirm that over the years my pronunciation has been incorrect.

The article is 5 pages long I am also going to transcribe it to make it easier for people to find on the web.

Abbreviations used:

(M) = from the AD&D Monster Manual, AD&D Monster Manual II, or FIEND FOLIO Tome

(P) = AD&D Players Handbook

(D) = AD&D Dungeon Masters Guide

(G) = DEITIES & DEMIGODS Cyclopedia

(R) = AD&D Rogues Gallery game accessory

(W) = WORLD OF GREYHAWK Fantasy World Setting

A

Aaqa (D) – A-ka

Aarakocra (M) – æ-ra-KO-kra

Abbathor (G) – æB-ba-th0r

Abishai (M) – æB-i-shy

Aboleth (M) – æB-o-leth

Abyss (P) – a-BIS

Acererak (W) – a-SER-ur-æk

Achaierai (M) – a-CHY-ur-y

Acheron (P) – æTCH-ur-un

Acolyte (P) – æK-o-lyt

Adept (P) – a-DEPT

Adherer (M) – æd-HEER-ur

Adonaisí Deep (D) – æD-o-nyz

Aerdi (W) – AYR-dee

Afanc (M) – AY-fænk

Agathion (M) – a-GAY-thee-0n

Aishapra (M) – y-SHæP-ra

AlíAkbar (D) – al-æK-bar

Alastor (M) – a-LAS-t0r

Aleax (M) – AY-lee-æks

Algoid (M) – æL-goyd

Allosaurus (M) – æl-lo-SAR-us

Al-miíraj (M) – æl-mi-RAJ

Almor (W) – æL-m0r

Alu-demon (M) – æL-oo-dee-mun

Alzoll (M) – æL-zal

Amaimon (M) – a-MY-mun

Amir (M) – a-MEER

Amon (M) – AY-mun

Amphisbaena (M) – æm-fis-BAY-na

Anatosaurus (M) – æn-æh-to-SAR-us

Androsphinx (M) – æN-dro-sfinks

Anhkheg (M) – æNK-eg

Ankisaurus (M) – an-ki-SAR-us

Ankylosaurus (M)ænk-ee-lo-SAR-us

Annis (M) – æN-nis

Anstruth College (P) – æN-struth

Anthraxus (M) – æn-THRAK-sus

Antrodemus (M) – æn-tro-DEE-mus

Apatosaurus (M) – a-pat-o-SAR-us

Arcadia (P) – ar-KAY-dee-a

Arcanadaemon (M) – ar-CæN-a-day-mun

Archelonischyras (M) – AR-ka-l0n i-SHY-rus

Arkayn (D) – ar-KAYN

Arlanni (D) – ar-LAN-ee

Arrarat (R) – æR-a-rat

Arturís Dolmen (D) – AR-t0rz DOL-men

Arumdina (G) – a-rum-DY-na

Ascomoid (M) – æS-ko-mid

Asmodeus (M) æz-mo-DAY-us, or æz-MO-dee-us

Aspis (M) – æS-pis

Atabeg (M) – æT-uh-beg

Atamen (M) – æT-uh-men

Atomie (M) – æT-uh-mee

Audible Glamer (P) – a-di-bul GLæ-mur (or GLAY-mur)

Augury (P) – AG-ur-ee

Aurora Borealis (W) – a-ROR-a b0r-ee-æL-is

Aurumvorax (M)a-rum-V0R-æks

Azer (M) – AY-zur

B

Baalberith (M) – BAYL-bur-ith

Baalzebul (M) – BAYL-ze-bul

Baalzephon (M) – BAYL-ze-fan

Baba Yaga (D) – ba-ba YA-guh

Babau (M) – ba-BOW

Bactrian camel (M) BæK-tree-en kæ-mu1

Bael (M) – bayl

Bahamut (M) – ba-HA-mut, or BA-ha-mut

Baku (M) – BA-koo, or BæK-oo

Ballista (D) – ba-LIST-a

Balor (M) – BAY-l0r

Baluchitherium (M) – ba-loo-ki-THEER-ee-um

Banderlog (M) – BæN-der-log

Banshee (M) – BæN-shee

Baphomet (M) – ba-FOM-et, or BAF-u-met

Barbican (D) – BAHR-bi-kun

Bardiche (P) – bar-DEESH

Barghest (M) – bar-GEST

Bar-lgura (M) – bar-lu-G0R-a

Bartizan (D) – BAR-ti-zun

Basidirond (M) – ba-SID-i-rund

Basilisk (M) – BæZ-i-lisk

Bet de corbin (P) – bek-de-K0R-bin

Beetu (W) – bee-TOO

Beglerbeg (M) – BEG-lur-beg

Behemoth (M) – bee-HEM-uth, or bee-HEE-muth

Behir (M) – be-HEER

Belial (M) – bee-LY-ul

Belissica (W) – be-LISS-i-ka

Beluga (M) – be-LOO-ga

Berbalang (M) – BUR-ba-læng

Bey (M) – bay

Bill-guisarme (P) – bil-gwee-ZARM

Bilwhr (M) – BIL-wur

Bireme (D) – by-REEM

Blashikmund (W) – BLæSH-ik-mund,or blæsh-IK-mund

Blibdoolpoolp (G) – blib-DOOL-poop,or BLIB-dool-poop

Boalisk (M) – BO-a-lisk

Boccob (W) – BAK-ab

Bodak (M) – BO-dæk

Boggart (M) – BAG-art

Boobrie (M) – BOOB-ree

Booka (M) – BOO-ka

Brachiosaurus (M) – bratch-ee-o-SAR-us

Brontosaurus (M) – bran-to-SAR-us

Bubonis (M) – boo-BAN-is

Bulette (M) – boo-LET, or byoo-LET;also boo-LAY, or byoo-LAY

Burneal (W) – BURN-ee-ul

C

Cabalist (P) – KæB-u-list

Cacodemon (P) – KæK-o-dee-mun

Camarasaurus (M) – ka-mar-a-SAR-us

Cambion (M) – KæM-bee-0n

Camptosaurus (M) – kæmp-to-SAR-us

Canaith (P) – ka-NAYTH

Caryatid column (M)KæR-ya-tid kal-um

Catoblepas (M) – ka-TAB-le-pus, kæt-o-BLEPus, or kæt-o-BLEEPus

Cea (R) – see

Ceratopsian (M) – ser-a-TAP-see-an

Ceratosaurus (M) – ser-æh-to-SAR-us

Cerebus (D) – SER-e-bus

Cetiosaurus (M) – set-ee-o-SAR-us

Chaggrin (M) – sha-GRIN

Chaos (P) – KAY-as

Charon (M) – KæR-un, or KAY-run

Charonadaemon (M) – ka-RAN-a-day-mun

Chasme (M) – KæZ-mee, or CHæZ-mee

Chauves souris (P) – sho-ves S0R-is

Chimera (M) – KIM-u-ru, or kim-AYR-u;also CHIM-u-ru, chim-AYR-u

Choleria (M) – ko-LAYR-ee-a

Cifal (M) – si-FAL

Clangeddin (G) – KLæNG-e-din

Cli College (P) – klee

Compsognathus (M)kamp-sag-NA-thus

Cooshee (M) – koo-SHEE

Corellon Larethian (G)k0r-el-un la-RETH-ee-an

Corseque (P) – k0r-SEEK

Corusk (W) – K0R-usk

Corvice (D) – K0R-vis

Corythosaurus (M) – K0R-ith-o-SAR-us

Couatl (M) – koo-æT-ul, or koo-AT-ul

Couteaux de breche (P)koo-to de BRESH

Criosphinx (M) – KRY-o-sfinks

Cryonax (M) – KRY-o-naks

Crysmal (M) – KRIS-mal

Cuir bouli (D) – keer boo-LAY

Cyclopskin (M) – SY-klops-kin

Cygnet (M) – SIG-net

D

Dacentrurus (M) – day-SEN-troo-rus

Daemon (M) – DAY-mun

Dahlver-Nar (D) – dal-vur-NAR

Dakon (M) – DAY-kan

Dao (M) – dow

Decaton (M) – DEK-a-tan

Deep Sashelas (G) – deep SæSH-ul-us

Deinonychus (M) – day-in-o-NY-kuss

Demodand (M) – DEE-mo-dænd

Demogorgon (M) – DEE-mo-g0r-gun

Denzelian (M) – den-ZEL-ee-an

Derghodaemon (M) – DUR-go-day-mun

Derro (M) – DER-o

Deva (M) – DEE-va

Diakk (M) – DY-ak

Dilophosaurus (M) – dil-o-fo-SAR-us

Dimetrodon (M) – di-ME-tro-dan

Dimre (W) – DIM-ray

Dinichtys (M) – di-NIK-tis

Diplodicus (M) – di-PLO-di-kus

Diptherius (M) – dip-THEER-ee-us

Dispater (M) – dis-PAY-ter

Djinni (M) – JIN-nee, or JEE-nee

Dracolisk (M) – DRAY-co-lisk, or DRæK-o-lisk

Drakkar (D) – DRæK-kar

Drow (M) – drow, or dro

Dryad (M) – DRY-æd

Duergar (M) – DEW-ur-gar

Dumathoin (G) – doo-ma-THO-in

Duodrone (M) – DOO-o-dron

E

Eadro (G) – EE-dro

Eblis (M) – EB-lis

Elasmosaurus (M) – ee-læs-mo-SAR-us

Elysium (P) – e-LIS-ee-um

Emir (M) – e-MEER

Emu (M) – E-moo

Erac (R) – E-ræk

Erinyes (M) – AYR-i-neez

Errtu (M) – AYR-too

Erythnul (W) – e-RITH-nul

Euparkeria (M) – yoo-par-KAYR-ee-a

F

Farastu (M) – FæR-as-too, or far-AS-too

Fharlanghn (W) – far-LANG-n

Firbolg (M) – FEER-bolg

Flanaess (W) – fla-NES

Fochlucan College (P) – FOKH-loo-kan

Formian (M) – F0R-mee-un

Formorian (M) – f0r-M0R-ee-un

Fraz-urbíluu (M) – fræz-URB-loo

G

Galeb Duhr (M) – gay-leb D0R

Gambado (M) – gæm-BA-do

Geas (P) – geez, or GEE-æs

Gehenna (P) – ge-HEN-na

Githyanki (M) – gith-YæN-kee

Githzerai (M) – GITH-zer-y

Glabrezu (M) – GLæB-re-zoo, or glæb-REE-zoo

Glaive-guisarme – (P) glayv-gwee-ZARM

Godentag (P) – GO-den-tag

Golem (M) – GO-lem

Gorbel (M) – G0R-bel

Gorgimera (M) – gor-gi-MAYR-a

Grippli (M) – GRIP-lee

Grolantor (G) – gro-LæN-t0r

Grue (M) – groo

Grugach (M) – GROO-gatch

Gruumsh (G) – grumsh, or groomsh

Guisarme (P) – gwee-ZARM

Gynosphinx (M) – GY-no-sfinks

H

Hanali Celanil (G) – hæn-na-lee SEL-a-nil

Harginn (M) – har-GIN

Heward (D) – HYOO-ard

Heironeous (W) – hayr-O-nee-us

Herzog (W) – HAYRT-zog

Hezrou (M) – HEZ-ro

Hieracosphinx (M) – heer-AK-o-sfinks

Hippocampus (M) – hip-o-KæMP-us

Hippogriff (M) – HIP-o-griff

Homonculous (M) – hu-MUNK-yoo-lus

Hruggek (G) – HRUG-ek

Huecuva (M) – hyoo-KOO-va

Hutijin (M) – HUT-i-jin

Hyaenodon (M) – hy-æN-o-dan

Hybsil (M) – HIB-sil

I

Ichor (D) – IK-0r

Icthyosaurus (M) – ik-thee-o-SAR-us

Iguanadon (M) – i-GWAN-a-dan

Ildriss (M) – IL-dris

Illithid (M) – il-LITH-id

Imix (M) – Y-miks

Imorph (M) – Y-m0rf

Incabulos (W) – in-KæB-yoo-lus

Incubus (M) – INK-yoo-bus

Ioun stone (D) – Y-oon ston

Iuz (W) – yooz, or EE-uz

Ixitxachitl (M) – ik-ZIT-za-chit-u

J

Jaculi (M) – ja-KOO-lee, or JæK-oo-lee

Jangada (D) – jæng-GAD-a

Johydee (D) – jo-HY-dee, or johee-DEE

Juiblex (M)JOO-bleks, or ZHOO-bleks

K

Kamadan (M) – KæM-a-dan

Kelanen (W) – KEL-a-nen

Kelubar (M) – KEL-yoo-bar

Kenku (M) – keng-KOO, or KENK-oo

Kentrosaurus (M) – ken-tro-SAR-us

Keoghtom (D) – KEE-o-tum

Kevokulli (M) – ke-vo-KUL-ee

Killmoulis (M) – kil-MOO-lis

Ki-rin (M) – kee-RIN, or ky-RIN

Kopoacinth (M) – ko-PO-a-sinth

Korseke (P) – k0r-SEEK

Kostchtchie (M) – KAS-tch-tch-ee

Kraken (M) – KRAY-ken, or KRA-ken

Kuo-toa (M) – koo-o-TO-a

Kurtulmak (G) – KUR-tul-mak

Kwalish (D) – kway-LISH

Kyuss (M) – kee-OOS

L

Labelas Enoreth (G) – læb-el-as EN-0r-eth

Lacedon (M) – LAS-e-dan

Lambeosaurus (M) – lam-bee-o-SAR-us

Lamia (M) – LAY-mee-a, or LA-mee-a(rarely, la-MY-ah)

Lammasu (M) – LA-ma-soo

Laogzed (G) – lay-AG-zed

Lemure (M) – lem-YOOR, or lem-Y0R

Leomund (P) – LEE-o-mund

Lernaean hydra (M) – ler-NAY-un HY-dra

Lich (M) – litch, or lik

Locathah (M) – LO-ka-tha, or lo-ka-THA

Lochaber axe (P) – lok-A-bur æks

Lolth (M) – lalth, or lolth

Loxodont (M) – LAK-so-dant

M

Mac-Fuirmidh College (P) – mæk-FUR-mid

Machicolation (D) – mæt-chick-ul-AY-shun

Maglubiyet (G) – ma-GLUB-i-yet

Malebranche (M) – MæL-u-bran-cha,or MæL-eh-bran-cha

Mamenchisaurus (M) – ma-men-chi-SAR-us

Mandragora (M) – mæn-dra-G0R-a

Mantari (M) – mæn-TAR-ee

Marid (M) – ma-RID

Massopondylus (M)- mæss-o-PAN-du-luss

Megalosaurus (M) – meg-a-lo-SAR-us

Mephistopheles (M) – me-fis-TAF-e-leez

Mezzodaemon (M) – MEZ-o-day-mun

Mihstu (M) – MIS-too

Mobat (M) – MO-bæt

Modron (M) – MO-dran

Monoclonius (M) – man-o-KLO-nee-us

Moradin (G) – M0R-a-din

Mordenkainen (R) – M0R-den-kay-nen

Morkoth (M) – M0R-kath

Mosasaurus (M) – mo-za-SAR-us

Murlynd (W) – MUR-lind

Myconid (M) – MY-ko-nid

Myrmarch (M) – MEER-march

Myrmidon (P) – MUR-mi-dun

N

Nabassu (M) – NAB-a-soo, or na-BA-soo

Naga (M) – NA-ga

Nalfeshnee (M) – nal-FESH-nee

Nao (D) – now

Ndulu (M) – n-DOO-loo

Nothosaurus (M) – noth-o-SAR-us

Nupperibo (M) – nup-pur-E-bo

Nycadaemon (M) – NY-ka-day-mun

Nystul (P) – NY-stul, or NIS-tul

O

Obad-hai (W) – o-bad-HY

Obliviax (M) – o-BLIV-ee-æks

Oerid (W) – O-rid

Oerik (W) – O-rik

Oerth (W) – OYth (rarely, URth or AYRth)

Ogremoch (M) – O-gre-mokh

Ogrillon (M) – o-GRIL-un, or AG-ril-un

Oinodaemon (M) – OY-no-day-mun

Ollamh College (P) – AL-lam

Onager (D) – AN-u-jer

Ophidian (M) – o-FID-ee-an

Opinicus (M) – o-PIN-i-kus

Ornitholestes (M) – or-nith-al-ES-tes

Otiluke (P) – O-ti-look

Otyugh (M) – AT-yug

P

Paladin (P) Pæ L-a-din

Paleoscincus (M) – pay-lee-o-SING-kus

Papyrus (D) – pa-PY-rus

Parasaurolophus (M)pæ-x-a-sar-AL-o-fus

Pazuzu (M) – pa-ZOO-zoo

Pech (M) – petch

Penanggalan (M) – pe-NæNG-ga-lun

Pentaceratops (M) – pen-ta-SER-a-tops

Pernicon (M) – PER-ni-kun

Phaulkon (W) – FAL-kun

Phlogiston (D) – flo-JIS-tun

Phoenix (M) – FEE-niks

Pholtus (W) – FOL-tus

Phororhacos (M) – f0r-0r-HAY-kos

Phycomid (M) – FY-ko-mid

Piscodaemon (M) – PIS-ko-day-mun

Plateosaurus (M) – plæt-ee-o-SAR-us

Pleistocene (D) – plee-IS-to-seen

Plesiosaurus (M) – ples-ee-o-SAR-us

Podokesaurus (M) – po-dak-e-SAR-us

Primus (M) – PREE-mus, or PRI-mus

Prosaurolophus (M) – pro-sar-o-LO-fus

Psionics (P) – sy-AN-iks

Pteranodon (M) – ter-æN-o-dan

Pycomid (M) – PY-ko-mid

Q

Quaal (D) – kwal, or kwayl

Quadrireme (D) – KWA-dri-reem

Quag (W) – kwæg

Quaggoth (M) – KWæG-uth

Quasit (M) – KWA-zit

Quipper (M) – KWIP-per

Qullan (M) – KWUL-un

R

Racaraide (P) – ræk-ur-AYD

Rakshasa (M) – rak-SHA-sa

Ranseur (P) – ræn-SOOR

Rehnaremme (M) – ray-nar-MAY

Remorhaz (M) – REE-m0r-az, or REHM-0r-æz

Rhizome (M) – RY-zom

Roncie (P) – RAN-see

Rothe (M) – ro-THAY

S

Sahuagin (M) – sa-HWA-gin

Saurolophus (M) – sar-o-LO-fus

Scimitar (P) – SIM-i-tar

Sekolah (G) – SEK-o-la

Semuanya (G) – se-moo-æN-ya

Shaman (D) – SHAY-man, or SHA-man

Shator (M) – SHAY-t0r

Shedu (M) – SHEH-doo, SHAY-doo, SHEE-doo,or any with reversed accent

Shillelagh (P) – shi-LAY-la

Simulacrum (P) – sim-yoo-LæK-rum,or si-MUL-a-krum

Sirine (M) – sy-REEN

Skoraeus (G) – sk0r-AY-us

Slaad (M) – slæd, or slad

Smilodon (M) – SMYL-o-dan

Snyad (M) – SNY-æd

Solar (M) – SO-lar

Solifugid (M) – sa-li-FYOO-jid

Spetum (P) – SPEE-turn

Ssendam (M) – SEN-dum, or SSSísen-dam

Stegosaurus (M) – steg-o-SAR-us

Storoper (M) – STO-ro-pur

Struthiomimus (M) – struth-ee-o-MY-mus

Styracosaurus (M) – sti-ræk-o-SAR-us

Succubus (M) – SUK-yoo-bus

Su-monster (M) – SOO-man-stur

Sussurus (M) – SUS-u-r-us

Svirfneblin (M) – svirf-NEB-lin

T

Tabaxi (M) – ta-BæK-see

Tadhemoth (M) – tæd-HEE-muth

Taer (M) – tayr

Tanystropheus (M) – tan-is-TRO-fee-us

Tarrasque (M) – ta-RæSK

Tasloi (M) – TæZ-loy

Tenebrous worm (M) – te-NEB-rus wurm

Tennodontosaurus (M) – ten-a-dan-to-SAR-us

Tenser (W) – TEN-sur

Teratosaurus (M) – ter-æt-o-SAR-us

Terithran (M) – te-RITH-run

Tharizdun (W) – thar-IZ-dun

Thoqqua (M) – THAK-wa

Thri-kreen (M) – thry-KREEN

Tiamat (M) – TEE-a-mat

Tirapheg (M) – TEER-a-feg

Titanothere (M) – ty-TæN-o-theer

Titivilus (M) – ti-TIV-i-lus

Trachodon (M) – TRæK-o-dan

Trebuchet (D) – tre-boo-SHAY

Trireme (D) – TRY-reem

Triton (M) – TRY-tun

Typhous (M) – TY-fus

U

Umiak (D) – OO-mee-æk

Umpleby (M) – UM-pul-bee

Ustilagor (M) – oo-STIL-la-g0r

V

Vacuous Grimoire (D) – VæK-yoo-us grim-WAR

Valkyrie (G) – VæL-kree, or VæL-kuree

Vaprak (G) – VæP-ræk

Vargouille (M) – var-GWEEL

Varrdig (M) – VAR-dig

Vecna (D) – VEK-na

Verbeeg (M) – vur-BEEG

Verme (M) – verm

Vilstrak (M) – VIL-strak

Vizier (M) – viz-EER

Vodyanoi (M) – VOD-ya-noy, or VAD-ya-noy

Voulge (P) – voolj

Vrock (M) – vrak

W

Wemic (M) – WEM-ik, or WEE-mik

Wendonai (M) – WEND-o-ny

Wyvern (M) – WIH-vurn, or WY-vern

X

Xag-ya (M) – zæg-YA

Xaren (M) – ZæR-un

Xeg-yi (M) – zeg-YEE

Xill (M) – zil

Xorn (M) – z0rn

Xvart (M) – zvart

Y

Yagnodaemon (M) – YæG-no-day-mun

Yeenoghu (M) – yee-NAG-hoo

Yochlol (M) – YAKH-lal

Yuan-ti (M) – yoo-an-TEE

Z