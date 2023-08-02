In the heart of Bend, Oregon, stands a remarkable relic of a bygone era - the last Blockbuster video store in the world. Stepping through its doors, one is transported back to the golden age of video rentals, a time when the sights and sounds of bustling video stores were a familiar part of the entertainment landscape. While not an exact replica of those stores from the past, the Last Blockbuster manages to evoke a sense of nostalgia, providing visitors with a unique and well-maintained throwback experience.

The Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon, originally part of Pacific Video, became a Blockbuster franchise in 2000. It survived as one of the last 50 franchise stores after Blockbuster LLC closed its corporate-owned stores in 2014. By July 2018, it became the last Blockbuster in the United States and the world in March 2019.

The store's owner, Ken Tisher, continues to license the Blockbuster trademark, making it the only store still operating under that name. It has become a popular tourist attraction, stocking 1,200 movie titles, with around 4,000 regular members. Various events, including a documentary, a local brewery's ale, and a sitcom, have featured the store. It even released a well-received commercial in 2023.

As I entered the store, the staff greeted me in a professional yet unintrusive manner. Their demeanor reminded me of the video staff I used to work with during my time as a video store jockey. They were knowledgeable and helpful without being overly enthusiastic, which made for a pleasant experience as I explored the store's offerings.

Unlike the Blockbuster stores of my youth, which predominantly stocked VHS tapes, the last Blockbuster now carries DVDs. Yet, even in this digital age, people were still drawn to the physicality of DVD rentals. It was a refreshing reminder of how much joy and excitement we once derived from browsing rows upon rows of movie cases, selecting the perfect film for an evening's entertainment.

Beyond the DVD rentals and sales, the store also boasts an impressive array of movie and Blockbuster memorabilia. The healthy assortment of merchandise caters to movie enthusiasts and collectors alike. I particularly enjoyed the corner designed to resemble a living room from the heyday of video rentals, complete with vintage furnishings and a nostalgic ambiance.

The memorabilia is very Russel Crowe focused. It includes his hood from "Robin Hood" (2010), robe and shorts from "Cinderella Man" (2005), vest from "Les Misérables" (2012), and director's chairs from "American Gangster" (2007). These pieces were gifted to the store by the last operating Blockbuster in Anchorage, Alaska, after it closed down in July 2018. Originally, these items were donated to the Alaskan store for a segment of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" in April 2018.

I was especially happy to see the curated "Staff Picks" section alive and well. A staple of all good video stores, this rack showcased an eclectic selection of films personally recommended by the store's staff. The presence of such a section not only added a personal touch to the store but added humanity to the standard genre-based method of organizing videos.

Despite my fondness for the experience, I couldn't help but acknowledge that my personal nostalgia for Blockbuster was somewhat limited. Growing up in a town with independent mom-and-pop video stores, my exposure to Blockbuster was later in life. By the time I encountered Blockbuster, it had already played a significant role in driving the smaller video stores I cherished out of business. Consequently, a part of me had long harbored resentment towards the chain.

However, it is important to recognize that Blockbuster served as a primary source of video entertainment for many individuals who had no other options for movie rentals. For these individuals, Blockbuster was more than just a video store; it was a cherished memory of Friday nights spent picking out movies with family and friends. Their nostalgia for Blockbuster is valid, and it reminds us that each person's experience with the store is unique.

It’s an interesting twist that the Last Blockbuster, while mimicking the original chain, is now a standalone store. It is now the very thing that it help drive out of business.

With the resurgence of interest in retro culture and a growing appreciation for the tangible aspects of the past, the Last Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon, stands as a symbol of nostalgia that transcends generations. Its survival against the tide of digital streaming is a testament to the enduring appeal of the video store experience and the passion of its dedicated staff. For those who yearn for a taste of the past or simply want to relive the joy of a Friday night spent at a video store, this charming establishment offers a delightful trip down memory lane.

In an age dominated by digital entertainment, the last Blockbuster serves as a quaint reminder of the simple pleasures of yesteryear. So, if you find yourself in Bend, Oregon, make sure to visit this iconic store, indulge in the nostalgia, and experience the magic of movie rentals in an atmosphere that time almost forgot.