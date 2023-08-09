For years, I had dreamed of visiting the legendary Funspot Arcade in New Hampshire—a haven for retro video game enthusiasts. Finally, the opportunity arose, and my visit to this iconic establishment left me in awe. Located in charming Laconia, New Hampshire, Funspot stands as a testament to the golden age of arcade gaming and boasts one of the largest collections of games spanning from the early 1970s to the late 2000s in the world.

Technically, the name of this place is the Funspot Family Fun Center. The arcade that houses the majority of older games is called the American Classic Arcade Museum (ACAM). Throughout this post, I will refer to them both as just Funspot. Just keep in mind, while I visited and played around in the other areas of Funspot, I spent 90% of my time in the section with the older video games and pinball machines.

Founded in 1952 by the ambitious 21-year-old Bob Lawton, Funspot was initially known as the Weirs Sports Center. Armed with a mere $750 USD borrowed from his grandmother, Lawton launched the venture as an indoor miniature golf course and penny arcade on the top floor of Tarlson's Arcade building, adjacent to the bustling Weirs Beach boardwalk. On its opening day, the center generated $36.60 from miniature golf admissions and $5.60 from soft drink sales, with a round of 9-hole mini-golf costing a mere 35 cents.

Over the years, Funspot has grown exponentially, moving from its original location and expanding its offerings to become the Funspot Family Entertainment Center. Today, this sprawling arcade houses over 600 video games, featuring a mix of both retro and modern titles, pinball machines, and ticket redemption machines.

However, Funspot is not merely an arcade. It has evolved into a comprehensive entertainment center with various attractions, including an indoor miniature golf course, 20-lane ten-pin and candlepin bowling alleys, a restaurant, a tavern, an ice cream stand, and more, all nestled on its vast grounds.

They not only opened up and grew this new location, but eventually opened satellite locations in places as far away as Florida. Sadly, none of those locations survived as Fun Spots. Although the Florida location is still an arcade, it is now known as Stop n Play.

One of the highlights of Funspot is its third-floor gem—the American Classic Arcade Museum. Established by Gary Vincent, a devoted Funspot employee, and currently serving as its president and curator, this museum operates as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a vital mission—to collect classic coin-operated games through donations and preserve the history of these timeless gems. Since its inception in the late 1990s, the museum has maintained a strict policy, accepting only games before 1990.

When asked why they chose a cut-off date, Vincent stated that this was around the time when the video game industry began transitioning to a different style of games. They moved away from fantasy-based and puzzle-based games to more action-oriented "kick-punch-shoot" games. This decision gives the ACAM floor, and its 250+ machines, a nice continuity for those seeking a retro experience.

During my visit to Funspot, I had the privilege of spending multiple days immersed in its arcade wonderland. From the moment the doors opened until closing time, I found myself captivated by the extensive selection of arcade and pinball machines, many of which were in perfect working order—a testament to the dedication of the Funspot team. Beyond the impressive array of games, what truly struck me was the nostalgic ambiance that permeated the venue. As I strolled through the rows of machines, it felt as if I had embarked on a time-traveling journey, immersing myself in the history of arcade gaming.

If you're an ardent arcade enthusiast, a visit to Funspot could easily consume an entire day of your life. Whether you're a seasoned gamer or someone experiencing these classic games for the first time, the mix of older and newer titles guarantees an enjoyable experience for visitors of all ages, ensuring that everyone can find something to relish for at least a couple of hours.

Throughout my stay, I encountered not only the familiar classics that I spent countless hours playing as a kid, but also a treasure trove of rarer games that are seldom found in your local barcade. It was a delightful surprise, and the thrill of discovery added an extra layer of excitement to my time at Funspot.

Despite the existence of various retro arcades today, few can boast a lineage as rich and enduring as Funspot's. The aura of history and the feeling of participating in something significant filled me with a sense of wonder. At times, I found myself simply sitting on a chair on the museum level of Funspot, savoring the sights, sounds, and even the familiar scent of the arcade. Witnessing someone else's face light up as they stumbled upon a game from their youth was an experience in itself. The enthusiasm they exuded as they fumbled for a token, eager to relive cherished memories, added a heartwarming touch to the entire ambiance.

My visit to Funspot Family Entertainment Center was a truly unforgettable experience. The vast array of retro and modern games, the meticulously preserved arcade history at the American Classic Arcade Museum, and the unique ambiance made this trip a dream come true for any arcade enthusiast. Whether you are a seasoned gamer seeking to relive the golden age of arcades or a curious newcomer eager to explore the roots of gaming, Funspot is an absolute must-visit destination. With its rich history, diverse attractions, and nostalgic charm, Funspot stands tall as a remarkable mecca for all those who cherish the magic of arcade gaming.