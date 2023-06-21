In the 1980s, McDonald’s wanted to open a location in the town of Freeport, Maine. They just had one problem, the town had very strict building codes. So the standard golden arches of the time with their dark mansard-style roof just wouldn’t work. They could have tried building a new structure that matched the architecture of the area, but instead took the novel approach of buying a historic building and putting their restaurant inside of it.

The building is the Gore House. Built around 1850 by local merchant, William Gore, the house sits at the corner of Main Street and Mallett Drive. Gore would not have realized it at the time, but he placed his home at an excellent location for a fast food restaurant, with drivers coming into town from I-295 having to go by it on their way into town.

Since it lacks the standard signage, you might miss the location if you are not paying attention. Instead of the now retro 70s/80s or the modern gray design, you will find a gray and white two story structure that, according to the Freeport Historical Society, is a “a mix of Greek Revival and Italianate architecture.”

Of course, this is a working restaurant by one of the most successful companies in the world, so they have all the things that let you know this is a McDonald’s location. This includes tasteful, but visible signage, a drive-thru, and a very large parking lot. I was impressed with their placement of all of these elements, the signage is effective, while the lot and drive-thru blend in very well.

Another notable feature is the landscaping. They have managed to maintain fully grown trees, a garden, themed outdoor lighting and a very pleasant outdoor eating area. My favorite detail is this bench that faces the restaurant in the garden. I sat on it for a few minutes and quietly contemplated this magnificent creation before heading inside for my breakfast.

A lovely McDonald's garden

While they had to heavily modify the interior to include a restaurant, they managed to retain some of the original space’s character, while including modern decor. This includes a fireplace, lots of windows, walled eating areas, and faux retro touches. All in all, it makes for a warm, inviting environment. They do this despite the fact that they also include modern amenities like kiosk ordering and accessible eating areas.

I had looked at photos of the restaurant before I went and saw that in the recent past the furniture and decor was more in keeping with the theme. That seems to have changed, with the current mix of furniture looking like it could have been pulled from a modern location. Disappointing to see, so I hope they go back to the older style in the future.

The food is what you would expect from a McDonald’s. I was lucky enough to be there during the start of Grimace’s Birthday celebration. So I was able to enjoy a Grimace Shake with my Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit Meal. If I had been there at lunch, I would have been able to enjoy the regionally exclusive, McLobster.

While the number of unique or even retro-style McDonald’s is dwindling quickly, I am happy to report that this is not the only “McMansion” style McDonald’s left in the country. Another one proudly occupies Denton House in New Hyde Park, New York. One day, I hope to visit that location.

In the heart of Freeport, Maine, where strict building codes once posed a challenge, McDonald's found a creative solution by transforming the historic Gore House into a one-of-a-kind restaurant experience. With its gray and white facade, blending seamlessly into the town's architectural tapestry, this McDonald's location stands as a testament to innovation and preservation. From its tasteful signage to the inviting outdoor seating area and the character-filled exterior, every detail has been carefully crafted to provide a memorable visit.

While the evolving decor may have shifted away from its retro roots, one can't help but yearn for a return to the nostalgic charm that once graced this remarkable establishment. As you indulge in a familiar menu of McDonald's favorites, perhaps even sampling a regional delight like the McLobster, take a moment to appreciate the unique blend of convenience and local character that makes this Freeport gem a must-visit destination for any fast-food enthusiast.