Your school is having an auction to raise money for the poor and hungry. Your challenge? Find something worth auctioning. Your first step? Contact Isabel “Weezy” Sanford.

I wish I could say that letters were written to multiple TV stars in a shotgun-style attempt to get auction items, but that just ain’t true. Only one letter was sent and it was to Weezy from “The Jeffersons”. Why you ask?

Because “The Jeffersons” kick butt, and if you watched it, you could tell that Sanford was the classy type of lady who you knew you could count on in a pinch. About a week after receiving this, the script was sent. The auction was a success by grammar school standards and my respect for Sanford shot up even higher (To Bea Arthur levels).

Some fun things to note about this letter.

– This was pre-computer so this was a fancy typewriter her assistant used to respond. That’s not the courier style font I am familiar with.

– I love that she has “Weezy” pre-printed on her embossed stationary.

– The drama/comedy masks…just awesome.

– It’s hard to tell, but this letter is laminated. This does not sound unusual, but this letter came this way. I guess Isabel realized that this letter would become a precious keepsake and had the forethought to help out a kid who didn’t have access to lamination technology.