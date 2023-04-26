Flintstones Vitamins are a popular brand of children's multivitamin supplements. The now iconic vitamins are shaped like the characters from the popular animated TV show "The Flintstones," which aired from 1960 to 1966. The history of Flintstones Vitamins dates back to 1968 and is closely tied to the rise of dietary supplements and the changing landscape of children's health.

The story of Flintstones Vitamins begins in the early 1960s when Miles Laboratories, a pharmaceutical company which was bought by Bayer in 1979, was searching for a way to create a palatable and appealing vitamin supplement for children. At that time, children's vitamins were typically bland-tasting and difficult to swallow, which made it challenging for parents to ensure their children would take them. Miles saw an opportunity to develop a new type of children's vitamin that would be both fun, effective, and full of sugar.

They would partner with Hanna-Barbera Productions, the creators of "The Flintstones" TV show, to develop a line of vitamins inspired by the beloved animated characters. Who were still rather new and trendy at the time.

The first Flintstones Vitamins were introduced in 1968 and quickly gained popularity due to their unique shape, colorful appearance, and fruity flavors that appealed to kids.

The vitamins are shaped like characters from the show. Slowly but surely they included the entire cast, with Betty finally getting into the jar in 1995 after a poll was held. It was weird that she wasn’t included since the shape she replaced has been around for decades, the Flintstones Car (Flintmobile). Betty is better than the car!

The line was launched with a successful series of ad campaigns that targeted adults and kids alike. If you grew up in the age of network television, you will probably remember the jingle, "We are Flintstones Kids, Ten Million Strong and Growing…" It was written by Martin O'Donnell (music) and Jim Morris (lyrics).

If you haven’t heard this earworm, or it’s been a while, you are in for a real treat.

The launch of Flintstones Vitamins was a game-changer by making taking vitamins a more enjoyable experience for kids. Furthermore, because of changing attitudes towards vitamins in the 1970s and 1980s, parents were more likely to give their children a daily vitamin supplement. It was a perfect convergence.

Their success also helped to establish the concept of character-based vitamins, leading to the development of other similar products featuring popular animated characters from various TV shows, movies, and video games.

My favorite?

Without Fred and the gang, we might not have had Pac-Man Vitamins

These vitamins were successful, but could sometimes be too successful. As I mentioned, the advertising was aimed at both kids and adults. With commercials running during children’s programming, what kid wasn’t bothering their parents to pick up a bottle? I was one of those kids, and eventually my mother relented.

The problem was, I didn’t understand that vitamins are not candy. Which in the case of children’s vitamin can be confusing. After all, they are chewable, fruit-flavored, and feature beloved cartoon characters.

So when my family got them, I quickly started sneaking extra vitamins like they were candy. Taking a fistful of multi-vitamins is not advisable at any age. Even if you didn’t get sick, it was alarming for a parent, especially in the pre-internet age, where information was challenging to find.

Do you go to the hospital after eating half a bottle of vitamins if you don’t feel sick? Because of my poor impulse control, Flintstones vitamins were a one-time purchase in our house.

Parents are right to be wary. According to a 2012 study, about 4,600 children go to the emergency room every year because of dietary supplements. Most took a vitamin or mineral when unsupervised.

That didn’t stop me from wanting them, though. The advertising was pervasive and the premium offer for things like themed cups were like catnip to me. They even sold the vitamins on card backs like an action figure. They would have a month’s worth of them on there, and each one would have a message or riddle when you opened it.

If you are a collector, you can find all sorts of fun Flintstones Vitamins collectibles. From the original glass bottles, to the premiums you could send away for, it has become a pretty collectible niche. Happily, one that has not yet become overpriced. So if you have good memories associated with them, it might be a fun collection to start.

Despite the evolving landscape of childcare, Flintstones Vitamins have remained a popular choice for parents and children alike. The history of these vitamins is a fascinating tale of innovation, collaboration, and evolution in the field of children's nutrition. It was a clever idea, served up at the right time, and it looks like it will be with us for many years to come.