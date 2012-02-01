I am a big fan of the band 8 Bit Weapon, I have even used their music in The Retroist Podcast, so I am very pleased to announce that just over a week ago, the dynamic digital duo released their new album, “Bits with Byte”. Crammed full of music, the new album has a whopping 17 tracks that take 8-bit Weapon to new heights with new sounds and style embellishments that are a treat for the ears and the brain.

1. Bits with Byte 03:01

2. Galactic Invasion 03:03

3. Apple Core II 01:57

4. The Art of Video Games Anthem 03:12

5. Miami Dub Bounce 02:39

6. We Fight for the Users 03:05

7. Drive Grinder 03:11

8. Escape from Xenon 03:08

9. Goodbye Cochise 01:36

10. Closer 2.00 2:45

11. Micro Boogie 2.0 03:45

12. Chip On Your Shoulder (Electric High Mix) 03:20

13. Closer (8 Bit Bandit Remix) 06:02

14. Chip On Your Shoulder (Sanxion7 Remix) 03:30

15. Bits with Byte Demo 02:54

16. The Art Of Video Games Anthem Demo 03:16

17. Galactic Invasion Demo 02:54

There are multiple options for picking up the album. You can sample the album and purchase it in multiple formats at Bandcamp or if iTunes is more your thing, you can get it there as well. Either way, you decide to get it, you will not be disappointed. 8 Bit Weapon has been together for over a decade now and “Bits that Byte” brings to bear the pair’s exceptional (almost unprecedented?) genre experience and talent. I have had the album running on a loop for over a week and a half now and if you like chiptune, 8 bit and 16 bit music, you will as well. So pick up a copy of Bits that Byte today.