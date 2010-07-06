I was browsing for some DVDs to order last night and it got me thinking about some of the shows that I would like to see released on DVD.

This list is not definitive in any way. It is more my personal choices and the chance I see of them getting released.

Here are my current top 5:

5. Manimal (1983)

Likelihood of Release – MODERATE

Manimal is a show that didn’t even make it for a season in a year of television that is infamous for its number of cancellations. What hope do we Manimal fans have? Oddly enough, I think pretty decent. The rights seem pretty straightforward and the show has a small but very rabid fan base. Add to that the cheese factor and I think it is only a matter of time before we see this gem being released by a company like Shout Factory. (fingers crossed)

4. Batman (1966 – 1968)

Likelihood of Release – LOW

How could a show that is as iconic as this mid to late 1960s laugh-fest not be available on DVD? I imagine it has something to do with all the companies that seem to own some right to this beloved character. Even with the continued success of the comics, animated series, and movies. I think we are unlikely to see this release in the immediate future. So if you happen to catch a marathon on TV set your media centers to record and save them for prosperity.

3. Bring Em’ Back Alive (1982-1983)

Likelihood of Release – HIGH

Unless I am missing something I think this underrated adventure series is a shoo-in for a DVD release eventually. It had nearly a complete season, a really good cast (Bruce Boxleitner, Cindy Morgan, and Ron O’Neal), and a decent budget. While it is no Tales of the Gold Monkey, it is in the same vein, so I think we will count on bringing Bring Em’ Back Alive home at some point in the near future.

2. In Search Of (1976-1982)

Likelihood of Release – LOW

Initially created as a vehicle for the narrative style of Rod Serling, In Search Of, fell into the able hands of Leonard Nimoy after the death of Serling. The show is filled with crazy stories and bunk about the supernatural that was sometimes creepy and always fun to watch. While it seems to have its fans, there does not seem to be a loud clamoring for its full release on DVD. So In Search of Fans, lets us unite and make this happen.

1. The Wonder Years (1988-1993)

Likelihood of Release – Who knows

It is hard to guess when this amazing and poignant show about growing up might make the jump to disc. The big problem seems to be the music rights. The show was filled with great period music, which of course tends to complicate the release of anything. Perhaps they could go back and put in sound-a-likes, but part of the joy of watching the show was its authenticity, so that might take away from the final product. So I would rather they wait till the music issues are squared away.

The demand for the show is still very high, just check out the prices on the used compilations they released a while ago. $80 for a single DVD.