I have been playing Dungeons & Dragons again lately and the books have migrated from a closet to a prominent shelf in the living room where they belong. This has increased the amount of time I spend looking at the books, which is substantial. Looking at the Dungeons and Dragons Cover Art of my treasured 1st Edition books I have often wondered what the original paintings that adorn them would look like without the text.

For the life of me, I cannot ever remember seeing this art in printed form outside of these books. Certainly not in the poster format that I desire. If they had, I would have had these hanging all over my walls as a kid. I decided to see if anyone had attempted to recreate the work and I am happy I did.

A quick search and I wound up at the Dragonfoot forums where poster Kevin Mayle, shared some reproductions he painted of them in the 1990s using acrylics. I think you will agree that the results are pretty impressive.

I would love for Wizards of the Coast to release these works in poster form. If they did, I think they should just use Kevin’s work. They are remarkable true to the original. Needless to say, I want them all!

You can see more of Kevin Mayle’s art, including his Advanced Dungeons and Dragons Cover Art without Text at his online gallery.

Dungeon Master’s Guide Artwork (1st Edition)

Player’s Handbook Artwork (1st Edition)

Monster Manual Artwork (1st Edition)

Deities & Demigods Artwork (1st Edition)

Fiend Folio Artwork (1st Edition)