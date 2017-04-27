In the late nineties, I knew about High Definition TV, but it still seemed very far away. Fortunately it was just around the corner. Some local TV stations were even beginning to test the technology. Which is why we are lucky to have this wonderful, now vintage video footage of 1999 New York City in High Definition.

They footage was shot by WBNS television, which is in Columbus, OH. They were testing high-definition video cameras back in 1998 and 1999. On May 20th, 1999, the station sent several employees to New York City to shoot HD video of the city. The result is a 3 minute 1080p postcard that captures the sights and sound of a great city at the turn of the millennium. Some of the places you will see in the film are Times Square, The Statue of Liberty and the now lost World Trade Center.

New York City is constantly changing and in the last two decades, much has been altered. So it is nice to get a snapshot of people on the street, enjoying a sunny Spring day in Manhattan. I was working in New York City at the time and I have a lot of great memories of the city. This type of footage is candid and raw. Probably never meant to ever be seen by an audience outside of the station. It is the roughness that I appreciate most. So thanks to WBNS for pulling this out of their archive and posting it online.

Watch footage of 1999 New York City in High Definition

This is not the only footage of nineties New York City in HD. Several people have posted footage online for our viewing pleasure. Here are a few you might enjoy.

1992-1994 New York City in High Definition

1993 New York City in High Definition