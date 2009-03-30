My childhood friend Keith was the first kid in our neighborhood to get a ColecoVision and me and all of the rest of Atari players were just blow away by the faithful arcade quality games. I think I spent an entire weekend at his house when he got his system, playing just Donkey Kong.

The graphics were amazing for the time, but the controller hurt my hand so much that the next weekend I was back on my Atari.

The siren song of amazing graphics is hard to resist, but if your system is challenging to use, you will lose some potential buyers. ColecoVision, I hardly knew ye.