I have been a fan of Sean Hartter ever since I spotted his work bumping around geek art sites that I like to frequent. So of course when the opportunity to get some Hartter-made Retroist themed magic made, I jumped at it. So I am very happy to show you the cover of the very rare (and Hartter-made) Retroist magazine from June of 1974 (a very good issue).

Retroist Magazine had a very short run. Only 16 issues (counting the double size French-Canadian language only double issue at the end.) If you have never seen the Retroist Magazine, I suggest your start poking around in the basement of that weird uncle you have. I am sure he has the entire back catalog. If you do not have a weird uncle. (Really?) Why not enjoy the early version of the Retroist as a website.

For more Sean Hartter magic, check out his work on his blog and on deviantART.